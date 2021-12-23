Ooni of Ife wife Silekunola Moronke drop title of Queen of Ile-Ife, clear di air on her marriage

Queen Silekunola Moronke Naomi Ogunwusi don declare say "she no be queen of Ife again" as she don decide to move on.

She bin make di announcement on her Facebook page where she say her marriage of three years no be arrange marriage.

"I bless di Lord Almighty for im faithfulness for di last three years of my marriage. For life journey, no be how far." Na part of wetin Evangelist Naomi write for Facebook be dis.

Di queen also tok say she go like correct some impressions. She say dis decision no be sake of say di Ooni dey married to another queen.

"Make una know say I no dis decision to move on no be sake of say his majesty marry anoda queen. As many go like assume, throughout our life as couple, na only me be im married wife. Side attractions bin dey, but no but no be issue," she write on Facebook.

Evangelist Naomi also tok say she never get belle before Tadenikawo. She say she get medical report to back am up say dat boy na her first ever pregnancy.

She say di girl wey dem tok be her daughter na her niece.

"I do my best to endure sake of say I wan make e work; many times, I smile inside dis struggle, but I don finally realise say na one assignment I get, my son, and wen God don finish work, He don finish work.

"Religion no be issue between us. His Majesty get one picture wey im wan pipo dey see am as, and he get anoda one wey be im true sef.

"Today I don announce di beginning of a new dawn and di close of a chapter. Today, I be moda to God unique gift. I no be slave to my thoughts of perfection again. Me, at dis moment, announce say I no go dey addressed as wife to di Ooni of Ife or queen of Ile-Ife but as di queen of di people and moda of my adorable prince.

"Make una allow peace reign"

Evangelist Naomi don appeal to pipo wey dey involved to allow peace reign and make dem always dey remember say pikin dey between her and di king.

"I dey committed to all my projects, charity work and ministry. For dis new season, Na only God I go dey focus on," di woman conclude.

Who be Olori Silekunola Moronke Naomi Ogunwusi?

Olori Naomi na di wife of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II. Di couple bin marry for 2018 and dem get one child togeda wey dem name Tadenikawo.

She come from Akure, di capital of Ondo State.

As Evangelist Naomi don declare say she no longer be Ooni queen, dis one mean say di king gas find anoda queen for imsef sake of say di position no fit dey vacant.

Di Evangelist wey add Prophetess to her title also be di founder of En-Heralds wey be church for Akure, Ondo State for southwest Nigeria.