How 'taskforce allegedly jam and kill my children' - Father share im pain

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Segun Opihara Wetin we call dis foto, Three year old Joshua Opihara (L) and 18 month old Hephziba Opihara (R)

Papa of two children wey Obio Akpor taskforce vehicle allegedly crush dey demand for justice for di death of im children.

Na on Monday 13 December 2021 di incident happen for Aba road Rumuokwurushe, Obio Akpor local goment area.

Segun Opihara tell BBC Pidgin say on dat Monday im househelp, Happiness Sola and di two children, three year old Joshua Opihara and Hephzibah Opihara wey dey 18 months wan cross Aba road wen di taskforce motor wey drive against traffic, take one-way dey pursue one bus come jam di househelp with di two children.

"I bin dey office wen I receive phone call say my children get accident. I rush go house and e no tay dem bring my daughter and she don already die. I no agree with dem so I rush her go hospital, di doctor check her and confam say she don die.

"I come go after di oda two, that is my househelp and my son wey bin dey one private hospital close to my house. I transfer dem to PAMO clinic but di doctor wey check dem say dia condition pass wetin im fit handle so make we immediately transfer dem to UPTH.

"My son bin dey on oxygen and di doctor wey dey with am say im go fit follow us go Rivers State University Teaching Hospital RSUTH (former BMH). So we rush go dia and dem give am anoda oxygen.

Wia dis foto come from, Segun Opihara Wetin we call dis foto, Mr Segun Oihara toged wit im wife and daughter, Hephziba

"Dem bring neurosurgeon to check am and di neurosurgeon say dem no get di facility to care for am so make we go University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital UPTH. Na so we enter ambulance rush am go UPTH wia dem put am for Intensive Care Unit ICU.

"We dey dia from dat Monday to Tuesday night, di next day naim my son die after we run upandan to get medicine and do all to save im life."

Opihara add say police bin arrest one member of di taskforce on di day di incident happen and im dey police custody, along wit di bus di taskforce use jam dem.

Wia dis foto come from, Segun Opihara Wetin we call dis foto, Di vehicle wey allegedly jam kill di children

E say wetin im want now na for goment and security agents and di taskforce wey dey involved to fish out all dia members wey jam im children make dem face justice.

"I want all di members of dis taskforce to face justice because dem drive one-way come hit my children wia dem stand. I wan see dem face to face.

"Right now my wife dey devastated and doctors dey monitor her closely too, while di househelp still dey hospital dey take treatment for di injuries she get for dis incident. I want justice for dem." Na so im tok.

'Di taskforce wey do dis tin na illegal taskforce' - Obio Akpor Local Goment Council

Obio Akpor local goment Council deny say dem no get any taskforce like dat for dia office say di pipo wey cause dis incident na illegal pipo.

Press Secretary Obio Akpor LGA, Ichenwo Goodluck tell BBC Pidgin say e dey misleading to say dem be Obio Akpor taskforce because Obio-Akpor no get any taskforce.

"Nothing like taskforce dey for Obio-Akpor Local Goment. Dis pesin wey dem arrest so no be our staff. My boss send me to investigate and I dey di Miniokoro Police Station now as I dey tok to you. Na illegal taskforce.

"Dis man dem arrest tok say dem only employ am to dey take note of all di cars dem catch because dem get illegal vehicle dump wia wen dem catch motor, dem go carry di motor go dia, so na im dey take record of di motors dem catch.

"Dem no be Obio Akpor taskforce. We never constitute anything like taskforce and we don dey arrest dis illegal taskforce dem. Anytime we get information about dis illegal vehicle dumps, we go go dia with police to arrest dem and charge dem to court immediately.