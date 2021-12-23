Queen Naomi divorce Ooni of Ife? Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and di women for im life

Wia dis foto come from, OONI OF IFE

Tori of Olori Silekunola Naomi separation from di Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Eni-tan Ogunwusi don spark plenty tok-tok for social media.

Na on Thursday, Olori Silekunola Naomi enta social media to announce di end of her three years old marriage to di Ooni.

Di Ooni of Ife, Alayeluwa, Arole Oodua Olofin Adimula, Ooni Adeyeye Eni-tan Babatunde Ogunwusi na foremost traditional ruler for Yoruba kingdom.

For inside one long statement, im now ex-wife post on her verified Instagram page, she write say "Today I announce di beginning of a new dawn and di close of a chapter. Today, be mother to God unique gift. I, at dis moment, announce say I shall no longer be referred to as wife to di Ooni of Ife or as Queen of Ile-Ife but as di Queen of di pipo and mama of my adorable Prince…"

She add join say di Majesty get foto e like make world pipo see and how e want make dem see am as plus anoda one wey be im true sef.

She also say she try her best to endure and make di marriage work.

Dis no be di first time, di Ooni of Ife dey experience failed marriages.

Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi marriage to Queen Wuraola Zynab Ogunwusi, di woman e marry afta e become di traditional and spiritual leader of Ife, bin scata afta one year as di two divorce and go dia separate ways.

Queen Wuraola Zynab Ogunwusi na Bini Princess

Dem marry on March 12, 2016 and di Queen collect di title Yeyeluwa.

On August 2017, Her Highness Zaynab Otiti Obanor bin issue statement on her verified Instagram account wey confam di end of her marriage to di king.

She write say "Wetin I fit confam na say di Ooni and I no dey together again. I inhale love and exhale gratitude. No mata how much time you don invest, no matter di use of media to silence & manipulate, no matter di circumstance, slander, embarrassment, threats and lies: Get out and seek immediate help!

E no tey afta di marriage end, di Ooni find love again in di pesin of Prophetess Noami Silekunola.

Dem marry on October 17 2018. Di marriage produce one son, Prince Tadenikawo wey im birth dey well celebrated.

Announcement to dia separation come as shock as many pipo reason dis marriage na one wey go last well-well because of di love and affection wey di couple show.

Di Olori wey also enta social media to announce dia separation say " Make e dey known say dis decision to move on no come because im majesty dey married to another queen. As many go love to assume, throughout our life as a couple, I be di only married wife to am. Side attractions dey but e never be issue.

E get anoda woman, Omolara Olatunbosun wey born one child for Oba Adeyeye, Adeola Anuoluwapo for 1994 before e ascend di throne.

Queen Wuraola-Zynab Ogunwusi

Wia dis foto come from, ZAYNAB OTITI OBANOR

Queen Wuraola-Zynab Ogunwusi na former wife of di Nigerian monarch.

She bin go back to her maiden name Zaynab Otiti Obanor afta her marriage to Oba Adeyeye crash for 2017.

Na for March 2016, Zaynab marry Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi. For 2017, she file for divorce and di divorce dey finalized on August, 2017.

Zaynab dey born and raised for ancient royal bronze casters lineage tribe for ancient Benin Kingdom.

She dey known for her philanthropic works. She dey work as ambassador of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), wey dey known for promoting women and children rights, health and equity.

Olori Silekunola Naomi

Wia dis foto come from, OLORI SILEKUNOLA

Olori Silekunola Naomi na di wife of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II.

Di couple bin marry for 2018 and dem get one child togeda wey dem name Tadenikawo.

She come from Akure, di capital of Ondo State.

As Evangelist Naomi don declare say she no longer be Ooni queen, dis one mean say di king gas find anoda queen for imsef sake of say di position no fit dey vacant.

Di Evangelist wey add Prophetess to her title also be di founder of En-Heralds wey be church for Akure, Ondo State for southwest Nigeria.