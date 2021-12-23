Muhammadu Buhari: Nigeria President visit to Maiduguri despite explosion - Fotos

Wia dis foto come from, BUHARI SALLAU Wetin we call dis foto, President Muhammadu Buhari dey commission projects for di state

President Muhammadu Buhari visit to Maiduguri, di Borno state capital to commission some projects and ginger sojas wey dey fight Boko Haram attacks.

Ahead of im visit, jihadist fighters bin fire rockets for several communities wey lead to death of at least five pipo wey dey live near di Maiduguri airport.

Di attack happun barely one hour before President Buhari land Maiduguri.

According to report, na five bombs dem fire into di city. Two land for Moromti, one area wey dey outskirt of Maiduguri, anoda one land for Ajilari Cross near Ngomari wey kill one woman.

Residents tell BBC say di communities dey less than two kilometres away from di airport.

Wia dis foto come from, BORNO GOVENOR Wetin we call dis foto, Maidguri bomb blast explosion area

Wia dis foto come from, BUHARI SALLAU Wetin we call dis foto, President Muhammadu Buhari visit to Maiduguri, Borno state on Thursday 23 December, 2021.

Despite di attacks, di President go ahead wit im official visit and carry on wit im scheduled as planned.

E start wit di commissioning of one building wey Mohammed Indimi donate to di University of Maiduguri.

E later commission some projects wey di Borno state goment carry out, wey include one 10km dual carriageway, one flyover, and one mega secondary school.

Wia dis foto come from, BUHARI SALLAU Wetin we call dis foto, President Buhari commission centre for distance learning

President Muhammadu Buhari later meet wit troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

Dat na di security forces wey dey operate for Maiduguri and encourage dem to remain focused as dem dey enta di final phase of di campaign against insurgency and oda forms of criminalities.

Wia dis foto come from, BUHARI SALLAU Wetin we call dis foto, President Muhammadu Buhari address troops of Operation Hadin Kai for Maiduguri, Borno state

Di president wey tok how criminals dey use bombs carry out attacks for di state, say substantial resources don dey ordered to get more equipment wey go counter dia attacks.

Di Nigerian leader also meet wit di Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn El-Kanemi, Borno state govnor, Prof. Babagana Zulum and oda traditional leaders wen e visit di Shehu Palace.

Wia dis foto come from, BUHARI SALLAU Wetin we call dis foto, President Buhari meet wit traditional ruler of Borno plus oda top goment officials

Wia dis foto come from, BUHARI SALLAU Wetin we call dis foto, President Buhari wit di Borno state govnor, Kaduna state govnor Nasir El-Rufai and Chairman Oriental Energy, Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi during di commissioning of Muhammadu Indimi Centre for Distance Learning for di University of Maiduguri, Borno state

Earlier dis month, insurgents fire four rockets enta Maiduguri wey land for one residential estate and three oda places.

Although nobody die for di attack but houses, cars and oda properties dey affected by di multiple rocket attacks.

Wia dis foto come from, Buhari Sallau Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian leader Muhammadu Buhari don serve as military govnor of old Borno State before-before

Buhari vist to Maiduguri short history

Dis na di second visit in 2021 wey President Muhammadu Bahari dey visit Maiduguri.

Earlier for June, 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari go encourage sojas and oda security agents say make dem no give breathing space to terrorists and criminals for di kontri.

Dat time, di president address di military plus oda security agents wey dey Operation Hadin Kai for Maimalari Cantonment for Borno state, Northeast Nigeria.

For many years, insecurity for Borno state, north east Nigeria, make pipo suffer plenty for di hands of Boko Haram insurgents.

During im previousvisit for 12 February, 2020 some pipo bin shout 'Ba mayi' 'Ba mayi' meaning 'we no do' 'we no do' as Buhari dey comot from Shehu of Borno palace.

Na as Buhari bin dey leave Shehu of Borno palace for one area wey dem dey call Yan Nono, some pipo start to shout 'We no do' in Hausa language as Buhari convoy dey pass.

Dat time, di presido go condole Borno pipo after one serious attack by Boko Haram leave many pipo dead.

Dis latest visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Maiduguri dey come afta some group of northern activists do "north is bleeding" protest.

Di protest na sake of di height of insecurity and kill-kill for up north.

Wetin we call dis foto, Di red map dey show states wia Jihadists groups like ISWAP and Boko Haram dey operate for north east Nigeria

Boko Haram attacks and insecurity for Borno/north east Nigeria

Despite claiming during im first year in office say Islamist militant group Boko Haram don dey "technically" defeated, President Buhari now admit say im goment dey fail to stop di insurgency, wey begin for inside north-east.

Indeed, Boko Haram dey expand into new areas and dey take advantage of Nigeria poverty and oda security challenges to fuel dia extremist ideologies.

According to di UN, by di end of 2020, conflict with di group don lead to di deaths of almost 350,000 pipo and forced millions from dia homes.

Boko Haram dey launch deadly raids, in some cases dey stand dia flag and imposing extremist rule on local pipo.

Dem dey levy taxes on farms and di sale of agricultural products.

Di once booming international fish market wey dey Chad Basin now dey completely controlled by di Boko Haram group.

Di challenge don dey harder by Nigeria ungoverned spaces - areas wey dey remote and largely ignored, wia groups can torment rural communities without fear of reprisal.

In recent years, a splinter faction allied to di Islamic State group, wey dem call di Islamic State's West Africa Province - ISWAP, don pass Boko Haram in size and capacity.

E now dey rank among IS's most active affiliates for di region.