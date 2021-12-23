Ooni of Ife wife: Queen Silekunola Naomi explain why she no want be Olori of Ile-Ife again

Queen Evangelist Silekunola Moronke Naomi Ogunwusi don announce say make anybodi no call am Ooni of Ife wife and explain why she no want be Queen of Ile-Ife again.

Thursday notice from di Queen of Ile-Ife wey she put for her Facebook and Instagram pages na sake of say she don move on.

"Me, at dis moment, announce say I no wan dey addressed as Ooni of Ife queen or as di queen of Ile-Ife but as di moda of my adorable prince."

Ooni of Ife, be highly respected Yoruba king for southwest Nigeria.

She add say she no wan be queen again sake of say di Ooni of Ife get picture of imsef wey im dey show di world and anoda picture wey be im true sef.

"Religion never cause issue between us. His majesty get picture of imsef wey im dey show di world and wey im want make dem take know am, and anoda one wey be im true sef," Olori Moronke Naomi write.

Di Ooni and Silekunola bin marry for 2018 and get one child togeda

But di Ooni Palace wey BBC contact for comment neva tok pim ontop di matter.

Evangelist Naomi wey get one son (a prince) for di respected traditional ruler say she get reason why she no wan become queen again.

Ooni of Ife kingdom dey for present-day Osun state inside south-west Nigeria.

Di monarch dey believed to be a direct descendant of Oduduwa, wey be a Yoruba god.

Evangelist Naomi tell pipo say she never get belle before for her life, say her son na di only pikin wey she don get.

"I never get belle for my life before Tadenikawo; my son na my first pregnancy and I get medical report to back am up.

"Di girl wey dem dey call my daughter na my niece."

Na part of wetin di female evangelist turned royal write for social media be dis.

Di announcement wey she make on Thursday, 23 December, 2021 don cause noise on social media.

Dis na sake of say di marriage of di royal couple na only three years.

Oda pipo dey wonda why di queen go announce di news for social media.

Olori Silekunola Moronke Naomi Ogunwusi profile

Olori Naomi bin marry di Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II in 2018.

Dem get one pikin togeda, Tadenikawo wey dem born for 2020.

Olori Naomi come from Akure, di capital of Ondo State.

As Evangelist Naomi don declare say she no longer be Ooni queen, dis one mean say di king gas find anoda queen for imsef sake of say di position no fit dey vacant.

Di Evangelist wey add Prophetess to her title also be di founder of En-Heralds wey be church for Akure, Ondo State for southwest Nigeria.

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II profile

Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II ascend di throne of Ile-Ife for 2015 afta dem select am from Giesi Ruling House.

Im predecessor na Oba Okunade Sijuwade wey die on July 28, 2015.

Ooni of Ife wey be one of di most powerful kings for Yorubaland, get im first child, Adeola Aanuoluwapo in 1994 with Omolara Olatubosun.

One of di things wey di monarch dey known for na philanthropy. Everybodi know say im dey committed to di people wey no get.

Yoruba na Nigeria second biggest ethnic group. And di Ooni na di most respected King of Yorubaland.