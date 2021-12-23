Ooni of Ife wife: Queen Silekunola Moronke Naomi, di prophetess-turn-Olori of Ile-Ife

Wife of di Ooni of Ile-Ife, Silekunola Moronke Naomi, shock pipo on Thursday wen she enta social media announce say she don drop her title of Queen of Ile-Ife.

Silekunola Moronke na di second legal wife of di Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi - Ife traditional ruler and di ogbonge King for Yoruba land, South West Nigeria.

She enta Facebook declare say she no be Queen of Ile-Ife again but "Queen of di pipo."

Di Queen raise plenty issues wey make her take dis decision including say her son na di first and only pregnancy wey she don eva cari and she get evidence to prove am.

Ooni of Ife dey believed to be a direct descendant of Oduduwa, wey be a Yoruba god.

And na so plenty respect tanda gidigba for di Ooni and im wife di Olori alias Queen for di whole of Yorubaland.

Yoruba na Nigeria second biggest ethnic group. And di Ooni na di most respected King of Yorubaland.

Queen Silekunola Moronke Naomi add for statement wey she release on Thursday 23 Decemebr, 2021 say di face wey her husband di Ooni dey show di world no be im real face.

Ooni and Queen Silekunola marriage

Na wit jubilation galore di Ooni take receive im new wife Queen Silekunola for October 2018.

Di couple don dey marriage for three years now.

Inside di three years dem don born one son togeda.

For November 2020, di Ooni announce di birth of im first son - into di throne of Oduduwa.

As di prince of Oduduwa, di son na one of di most important pesin for di whole Yoruba Kingdom.

Although im neva become heir to di throne, im get chance to become di King of Ile-Ife.

To be king of Ile-Ife mean say you fit claim di throne of Oduduwa wey di Yoruba pipo consider to be di first King of Yorubaland.

For Queen Silekunola, dis one mean say she go become di Queen-Mother wen her pikin become di 52nd King of Ile-Ife.

Di prophetess

Silekunola Morenike Naomi begin fulltime ministry, En-Herald Ministries for 2011 wen she dey 18 years.

En-Herald Ministries na inter-denominational ministry wey base for Akure, Ondo state for South West Nigeria.

She be spiritual prophetess and evangelist wey dey do crusade for her large followers.

During one of her spiritual rejuvenation exercise wey she go do for one of di resorts wey di Ooni build she meet di one popular woman of God wey later introduce her to di king.

Even though Queen Naomi na woman of God, she bin cooperate wit all di traditions of marriage cleansing, do everytin dem ask her to do.

Part of di cleansing ritual include her to waka on top blood of animal take enta di palace as wife, and di Queen waka, no wahala.

Olori Silekunola Moronke Naomi Ogunwusi profile

Born Naomi Oluwaseyi, di now Olori of Ile-Ife na around 1993 dem born her.

Olori Naomi bin marry di Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II in 2018.

Dem get one pikin togeda, Tadenikawo wey dem born for 2020.

Olori Naomi come from Akure, di capital of Ondo State.

As Evangelist Naomi don declare say she no longer be Ooni queen, dis one mean say di king gas find anoda queen for imsef sake of say di position no fit dey vacant.