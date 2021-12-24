Peru Fireboy: Ed Sheeran sing in Pidgin as Fireboy Peru remix come out

Di 'Peru' remix of Fireboy DML featuring Ed Sheeran wey fans all ova di world dey wait for since don finally come out today, Friday 24, December 2021.

Fireboy DML wey be popular Nigerian musician share for im social media handle di new version (remix) of di song "Peru," wey im collabo with Ed Sheeran and fans no fit hold dia joy.

British singer, Ed Sheeran sing in one of West Africa local language - Pidgin - for di first time as e add im voice to di song 'Peru'.

"Wen you wan see, wen you wan see me... " Ed Sheeran sing in Pidgin for di chorus of di song.

E also go ahead to sing in Nigerian Yoruba language and English; "Omoge no be so, girl you just capture my soul..."

Di Nigerian singer-songwriter, Fireboy DML bin release di original version of di 'Peru' hit single for July 2021.

Later for late December, Ed Sheeran reveal for one interview say e dey do remix of 'Peru'' with Fireboy DML and video of two of dem singing di song come later go viral for social media.

Dis no be di first time wey international artist dey collabo with Nigerian musicians to remix dia songs or do something new.

Plenti International musicians don dey follow Nigerian artistes do remix or fresh song togeda.

Justin Bieber don do wit Burna, David get some wit Chris brown, Tiwa Savage collabo do remix with Brandy, Wizkid get one wit Beyonce.

How fans dey react

Social media for Nigeria don full with reactions from fans about di new version of 'Peru' wey Fireboy feature Ed Sheeran.

Who be Fireboy DML

Adedamola Adefolahan, wey also dey known as Fireboy DML na afro-life musician, sign to YBNL Nation, one record label wey Nigerian rapper Olamide found.

E dey infuse soul, RnB and kontri genres into im Afro-Sound. E also dey known for im song writing.