Omicron variant: Nigeria goment announce Covid-19 guidelines, restrict religious gatherings to 50% capacity

46 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di federal goment of Nigeria don declare say make religious gatherings no get more than 50% capacity sake of di spread of Covid-19.

Na di secretary to di goment of di federation and presidential steering committee, Boss Mustapha, make dis announcement for one statement wey im release on Thursday.

Di goment also advise say make families limit di number of visitors wey dem go receive for dis festive period sake of say Nigeria don dey experience di fourth wave of Covid-19.

Dis new guidelines dey come for time wey Nigeria Centre for Disease Control don raise alarm say di kontri dey experince 500% increase in daily Covid-19 cases.

Di President Steering Committee say di kontri don enter di fourth wave of di virus due to many positive cases wey dem don record.

"Di PSC go like remind Nigerians say we dey experience di 4th wave Covid-19 sake of say new cases dey continue to rise in di kontri," di statement tok.

"Wetin cause am na sake of say vaccination coverage dey low, pipo too dey travel, pipo no too dey comply to public health social measures and highly transmissible Omicron SARS-Cov-2 variant dey circulate in di country."

Guidelines wey goment give Nigerians

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria goment advise make pipo go collect dia booster shot for dos wey don take two doses

For inside di statement, head of di presidential steering committee say:

churches suppose operate during dis period at 50% capacity

Any gathering wey pass 50, na outside e go be and na with physical distancing

Families dey advised to limit di number of visitors to dia houses and put in place precautionary safety measures

Make pipo avoid interstate travel wey no dey important

Make pipo wear facemasks and use your hand sanitizers

Take Covid-19 test if you wan travel

Make sure say you don take your full dose of Covid-19 and di booster dose for dis wey dey eligible

'Omicron dey spread fast fast'

Di World Health Organisation (WHO) don warn say di new coronavirus variant Omicron dey spread across di globe at a rate wey no dey ordinary.

Cases of di heavily mutated variant don dey confamed for many kontries.

But for one press conference, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus say e fit even dey for many odas wey never detect am yet.

Dr Ghebreyesus say e dey concerned say dem no dey do enough to tackle di variant.

"Surely, we don learn by now say we dey underestimate dis virus at our own risk. Even if Omicron cause less serious disease, di number of cases fit once again too much for health systems wey no dey prepared," e tok.

Dem first identify di Omicron variant for South Africa for November 2021, and di kontri since don dey record increase in infections.