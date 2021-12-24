Shatu Garko: Miss Nigeria 2021 reveal how pipo dey yab her for DM

Dem no support media player for your device

Shatu Garko: Miss Nigeria 2021 reveal how pipo dey yab her for DM

24 minutes wey don pass

Di 44th Miss Nigeria, Shatu Garko, don tok say di criticism wey she dey get sake of say she participate for di pageantry no concern am.

Di 18-year-old lady from Kano State tell BBC Pidgin say pipo dey slide into her DM dey tell am say she bin dey naked for di contest and she go against Islam.

"Nobodi don call me but I don get plenti comments and DMs say I bin naked and I bin do bad tin. Some pipo wey no be Muslim sef tok say I dey spoil Miss Nigeria culture.

"True true, I no dey reply dem, I just dey move on sake of say di crown don alreadi dey my head and e no get wetin I fit do." Na wetin Garko tell BBC Pidgin be dis.

Di commander of di Kano State Hisbah police, Sheik Harun Ibn Sina, bin condemn di beauty pageant and say dem go invite di parents of di new Miss Nigeria.

Sina tok say dem go tell Garko parents say e dey illegal for Islam for dia daughter to partake in any beauty contest.

Di Muslim scholar use some Quranic verses and Islamic teachings to explain more.

"For Islam e dey forbidden, forbidden, forbidden for any pesin to enter any beauty contest. Long ago dem ask our great teacher Mustafa Saba'i question about beauty pagents and e tok say e dey forbidden for the following reasons.

"Many things wey dey happun for di events dey against Islam, for example a lot of body exposure dey happun and also di event dey teach ladies not to be shy and reserved." Na part of wetin di man tok be dis.

Wetin to know about Shatu Garko?

Shatu Garko come from Garko Local Government Area of Kano State and she represent di north west zone for di competition.

Di hijab model dey 18-years-old and she love to dey ride horse.

For her BBC News Pidgin interview, Garko say she go use her one year tenure take end menstrual poverty for her kontri Nigeria.

Before di teenager win di beauty contest, she bin don appear for some billboards across northern Nigeria as she advertise for one seasoning company.