Nikolai Stremsky: Priest wey adopt 70 children dey jailed for raping, plus violent acts

Wia dis foto come from, ORENBERG D Wetin we call dis foto, Nikolai Stremsky collect one national honour for having Russia biggest family (file pic 2016)

One Russian court don sentence one former Orthodox priest go twenty one years in prison.

Dis na on top accuse say e adopt 70 children and abuse dem sexually.

Di court find Nikolai Stremsky guilty of raping several children plus oda violent acts for im parish for Urals wey dey South-West Russia.

Father Nicolai Stremsky dey believed to be di head of Russia largest family as e dey decorated wit a national order of Parental Glory.

Di allegations

Na for 2019, police arrest and investigate di Father for offences against minors. E condemn di allegations. call am slander.

Sake of di accuse, dem disrobe am from priesthood and also collect im honour.

As an abbot for di town of Saraktash, Stremsky and im wife dey run foster home from di early 1990s.

Dem adopt children from orphanages in the region. Most of di 70 dem adopt don grow.

Last year, one of im adopted children wey don grow and her husband chop suspended sentences on top accuse say dem illegally restrict children of their liberty.

Di Judgement

One court for Saraktash on Friday sentence Stremsky to prison for penal colony.

E also ban di former priest from working wit children for 20 years and di court also collect im national parenting honour.

Nikolai Stremsky

Di family of Priest Nikolai Stremsky dey claimed to be one of di largest family for Russia.

For 1990, di family establish di Holy Trinity Monastery of Mercy for di village of Saraktash, Orenburg Region.

Di church later get Sunday school, a house of mercy for lonely of old people plus one orthodox gymnasium.

Di priest later establish one religious school for di monastery territory, a brotherhood, and form community of religious pipo. sewing machine, a bakery, and a small farm in utility dey di monastery.

Family priests raise over 70 foster and adopted children.