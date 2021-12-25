Sunday Igboho: DSS release Ifa priest wey allegedly prepare charm for Yoruba Nation activist
Nigeria Department of State Services don release di Ifa priest wey dem arrest for allegedly preparing charm for Yoruba nation freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyomo alias Sunday Igboho.
DSS free Dada Ifasooto afta dem detain am for six months, im mama confam im release to BBC.
One of Igboho lawyer for Nigeria, Pelumi Olajengbesi, say di case against Ifasooto no get any substance.
According to Olajengbesi, dem bin don dey look for Dada, nobody bin sabi wia im dey until afta DSS release 12 of Igboho aides, na dem reveal say dem meet Dada for DSS custody.
"For months nobody sabi wia Oga Dada Ifasooto dey until one of di detainees wey dem release from SSS custody informed our office say im dey custody of di Secret Service for one underground cell."
DSS bin detain Ifasooto on July 16, 2021, two weeks afta dem raid Igboho Ibadan house on July 1, kill two of im aides, arrest 12 oda.
Di twelve aides dey out on bail.
Who be Sunday Igboho?
Na popular Yoruba activist, im real name na Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo.
According to reports im grow up for Modakeke area for Osun state, south-west Nigeria but im hometown na Igboho wey dey for Oyo State.
During im early days for Modakeke, Oga Sunday bin dey do mechanic work for dia.
Im become popular during di former Oyo state govnor Rashidi Ladoja impeachment wahala for di support wey im give di Govnor.
Oga Igboho describe di former Govnor as im mentor even though him no be politician and neva contest for any political position before.
