Black Christmas: 13 pipo die for accident on Christmas day in Nigeria

25 December 2021, 16:56 WAT

Wia dis foto come from, FRSC

Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) say at least 13 pipo don die for two separate accidents for Ogun state, south west Nigeria.

Di command for statement say di accident happen on Christmas day for di Southwestern state.

"One of di accident happun around 3am on Saturday 25 December, 2021 for long bridge along Lagos - Ibadan expressway.

"Di 18 seater bus crash into lorry wey park for bridge kill six pipo," di Federal Road Safety Commission tok.

FRSC Ogun State Command tok tok pesin Florence Okpeh tell BBC Pidgin say dem don evacuate di dead to di mortuary and move di injured to hospital.

According to Okpeh, "di oda accident happun for Sagamu Ore Benin expressway involving a luxury bus wey crash ontop Ososa bridge wen e dey travel for midnight.

"Seven pipo die for dat one and plenti pipo injure."

She advise travellers to avoid night travels dis festive season.

FRSC deploy 30,000 personnel

Wia dis foto come from, FRSC Wetin we call dis foto, FRSC launch 'Operation Zero Tolerance to Road Traffic Crashes'

Tok-tok pesin for FRSC, Bisi Kazeem say di agency launch 'Operation Zero Tolerance to Road Traffic Crashes' to avoid accidents during di festive season.

Kazeem for statement wey e release say di FRSC deploy 30,000 officers for different part of Nigeria to handle accidents for roads.

"Di National Headquarters go commence end of di year Special Patrol and set up 15 traffic control camps, 27 Help areas.

And 46 Ambulance points, along critical routes of Nigeria to complement Operational and Public Education efforts.

"Di routes to be covered na: Akwanga-Lafiya-Makurdi, Jos-Bauchi-Gombe, Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Birnin Kebbi corridor, Katsina-Kano-Wudil-Dutse-Azare-Potiskum corridor, Kaduna-Saminaka-Jos corridor, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano corridor and Okene-Ogori-Isua-Owo corridor.