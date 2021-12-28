NCDC Covid-19 Update: Covid-19 booster injection dey effective? Wetin we find in Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency Wetin we call dis foto, President Muhammadu Buhari don receive im third dose of di COVID-19 vaccine - dis foto one na di booster shot di Nigerian leader take on Tuesday, 21 December, 2021 for di State House, Abuja.

Nigeria don already roll out booster vaccines for coronavirus, but pipo dey wonder why e dey important to take booster shot?

Di booster dose na anoda special prevention injection against covid afta pesin don take first and second jab of vaccine.

E dey important because sabi pipo don do research find out say at a point, immunity dey reduce for di first and second dose so you need a booster shot to increase or prolong di immunity, one expert tok.

Last week, head of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control [NCDC] say Nigeria dey now face di fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. lfedayo Adetifa announce am afta di west African kontri see a 500 percent increase rates in just two weeks, wit di Delta and Omicron strains as major concerns.

For mid December, 2021 National Primary Health Care Development Agency [NPHCDA ] release guidelines on how pipo wey don complete di two doses of di covid- 19 vaccine fit take di booster shot.

Di health agency bin approve di administration of di booster doses in line wit expert recommendations.

NPHCDA say anybody wey don collect di two doses of Astrazena, Moderna, Pfizer Bio-Tech or one dose of di Johnson and Johnson vaccines go dey eligible to collect di booster jab.

For southern Nigeria , Rivers State don begin give Covid-19 booster dose to pipo to boost dia immunity against coronavirus.

Immunization Officer, Dr. Inwon Joseph Urang tell BBC Pidgin say na di Pfizer vaccine dem dey give as booster dose to pipo, six months after dem take dia second dose di Astra zeneca vaccine.

"We dey use di Pfizer vaccine as booster dose for those wey don take Astra zeneca vaccine. So if you don take di first and second dose of Astra zeneca and e don reach six months, you dey qualified to take Pfizer as your booster dose.

"Then we dey give moderna as booster dose to those wey don take first and second dose of moderna vaccine." Urang add.

"But for now we never get anybody wey don take first and second dose of moderna pass six months and of course na for pipo wey dey 18 years and above."

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency Wetin we call dis foto, Buhari dey sample im covid vaccine card.

Why e dey important to take booster shot?

Dr. Urang explain say sabi pipo don do research find out say at a point, immunity dey reduce for di first and second dose so you need a booster shot to increase or prolong di immunity.

"We don find out say if you mix dis vaccines like you take Astra zeneca as your first and second dose and use Pfizer as your booster dose, e go give you more immunity.

"As e go stimulate more immune response and prolong your immunity level." Dr Urang add.

"Dis no be new thing as e get flu shots wey pipo don dey take first, second and booster shots just to improve dia immunity so na part of dat same principle."

Dr. Urang say for oil-rich Rivers State, sake of di fragile nature of Pfizer vaccine, e get some designated places dem put for pipo to go take dia booster shots wey be:

• Goment House Clinic

•Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board (RSPHCMB)

•Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH)

•University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH)

•Obio Cottage Hospital

•Military Hospital

•All di 23 Local Goment Council Headquarters premises.

Di State Immunization Officer add say dem also get containment centres like Shell, Indorama, NLNG, Total containment centres wia pipo fit also go take di booster shots.

Im say as dem see di response and how di workers dey handle am, dem fit expand to all di facilities but for now evri local goment get a centre for booster dose.

Wia dis foto come from, NCDC

'We dey also do card validation to check racketeering'

Di health official say sake of covid vaccine card racketeering wia pipo dey sell cards to pipo wey never take di Covid-19 vaccine, dem don put some strict measures.

Di arrangement na wia one team member go validate di card wey pipo dey present weda e dey authentic or not.

Dr. Inwon Joseph Urang say "Dis Validation go generate a vaccination certificate wey we go send to di pesin personal email wey go confam say di pesin don completely take im vaccines.

"We no dey validate those wey dey come for first dose. Na only those wey dey come take dia second dose or booster dose we dey validate.

"So we go snap dia picture and attach to am and in di coming weeks, dis go be di only measure pipo fit use to travel. So if you no dey validated, you no go dey tagged as fully vaccinated."

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Coronavirus booster shot

Booster na extra dose of vaccine wey dey prolong protection, and or e fit cut di risk of infection by more than 93%.

For kontris like UK, na only Pfizer and Moderna vaccines dem dey use. No matter wetin you receive for earlier jabs.

Researchers don also tok say e get promising signs say di booster fit still protect against illness and death from Omicron.

ccording to di UK NHS, booster dose of di coronavirus vaccine go help improve di protection pesin don get from di two doses.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confam di first case of di Omicron variant on Wednesday 1 December, 2021.

Who fit collect di Covid- 19 vaccine booster dose

Wia dis foto come from, NPHCDA

Di Nigeria Primary Health Care Development Agency say pesin wey dey eligible to collect di booster jab must be:

Any pesin wey be 18 years and above.

Time interval of six months or more afta receiving di second dose of Astrazenca, Moderna and Pfizer Bio-NTech.

Time interval of two months afta you collect Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Coronavirus infection rate in Nigeria by December 28, 2021

859 new cases of COVID19 na im Nigeria confam on Tuesday, 28 December, 2021.

Lagos-555

FCT-57

Rivers-44

Plateau-43

Edo-1

Ondo-34

Kwara-23

Kano-18

Ogun-16

Enugu-11

Oyo-6

Delta-5

Bauchi-3

Bayelsa-3

238,420 confirmed

212,770 discharged

*Death 3,024 deaths

Tuesday report include:

4 States with 0 cases reported: Anambra, Ekiti, Osun, and Sokoto