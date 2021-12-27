Shatta Wale: IK Ogbonna, DJ Big N and odas drag Shatta Wale for insulting Nigerian artist

Some Nigerian celebs and odas don begin dey drag Ghanaian dancehall artist, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr. alias Shatta Wale for insulting Nigerian artist during im concert.

During di Freedom Concert wey Shatta Wale and Medikal organize on 25 December, di dancehall musician throw shades on Nigerian artist and use di 'F' word on dem.

Shatta Wale also go ahead to claim say na im don single-headedly sell out di biggest stadium for Ghana.

Wetin Shatta Wala tok?

Shatta Wale wey dey happy to see how im fans turn out for di show, use di opportunity to tok im mind and reveal wetin pipo bin tell am before di concert;

"I just wan tok my mind you understand...You know say di majority of pipo for di Ghana music industry na fools."

"Dem tell me say I no go dey able to fill my stadium. Ghana make I tell una something, me I no dey look up to any stupid Nigeria artiste oh!"

"Me I dey look up to you pipo, na una be my Nigeria, na una be my American, na una be my abroad pipo."

Shatta Wale later come conclude e speech by using di 'F' word on Nigerian artist.

How Nigerians celebs and odas react

Shatta Wale speech don make many Nigerians para afta di video wia e tok dis tins don go viral.

Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna call on Shatta Wale to apologize and call wetin im tok 'hate speech.' IK Ogbonge share video of di speech for e instagram handle and write;

"Mr shatta Walenima you be total and complete disappointment. For time wey we suppose to dey grow togeda and help each oda through creative collaborations ... "

"You suppose appreciate di Nigerian artist because a win for any Nigerian artist na win for Africa. How you wan take promote unity with tok like dis? Dis dey very weak from you … "

"Deal with your complex issues and grow up. As artist I don feature for some Ghana movies and I don also work with amazing, adorable Ghanaians here for Nigeria."

"You need to totally apologize for #hatespeech," IK Ogbonna tok.

Also, Nigerian hip hop DJ, Nonso Temisan Ajufo Aka DJ Big N don join di list to call out Shatta Wale for e speech against Nigerian artist.

" I watch dis video more than once. I try to see your point. We no be di enemy. You no fit just tok "F... Nigerians" and think say repercussions no go follow."

"No be we you go blame say you be local champion. Look at your fellow musician Stonebwoy, e dey work smart. Stop dis bickering and tok true. Naija man don collect your babe again Abi?"

Oda Nigerians plus some Ghanaians don also dey drag Shatta Wale for social media based on wetin im tok. Here na some of di tweets;

Things wey Shatta Wale tok for tweets as Nigerians dey react

As di dragging dey serious more-more for social media, Shatta Wale still continue to tweet more and call out those wey don react to im speech.

So far Shatta don tweet plenti-plenti on dis mata and dis na some of dem;

"Your artiste see Ghana like heaven."

"Apart from some real G artiste I know for Naija ,those you call artiste to me are like up and coming, dat na how I see dem …One way style."

"Di difference between your artistes and me be say, I no dey fly to Nigeria to do promo because I no need am.. I be your Gari , I no need advert...e dey natural bro…you no fit fight di universe, you go fail ask about me."

