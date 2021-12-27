2021 Year end: Tiwa Savage sex tape, Nnamdi Kanu arrest, TB Joshua death, Burna Boy win Grammy - See notable events for 2021 wey shake Nigeria

2021 na year wey many pipo no go ever forget sake of di many things wey happun wey shake Nigeria.

As di events bin happun back to back, many pipo gree say 2021 no be anybodi mate.

Some highlight of 2021 range from di death of popular Nigerian pastor T.B Joshua, di arrest of Ipob leader - Nnamdi Kanu, Popular singer Tiwa Savage sex tape saga among odas.

Prophet TB Joshua death

Wia dis foto come from, odas

Di death of di Nigerian preacher, televangelist, and founder of di Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Temitope Balogun Joshua na one of di biggest tori wey come out of Nigeria for 2021.

Di church confam tori of im death on Sunday 5th June for social media post some days before im birthday wey suppose happun for June 12.

Tributes from all over di world pour in for di televangelist wey die at di age of 57 years.

Nigeria goment ban Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Tweet

Di Federal Government for June suspend di operations of di microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, for Nigeria indefinitely.

Di Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announce di suspension for inside statement for Abuja.

Mohammed, say di suspension na sake of di persistent use of di platform for activities wey dey capable of undermining Nigeria corporate existence.

Arrest of Ipob leader Nnamdi Kanu

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Nnamdi Kanu on 29 June, 2021 after im arrest and return to Nigeria.

Afta almost two years wey dem don dey look for am, Nigeria goment gbab di leader of di banned Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice Minister Abubakar Malami say dem arrest Kanu wit cooperation from some foreign security for kontri wey dem neva reveal till now.

Federal goment return Kanu to Nigeria and now e dey court dey face trial on terrorism charges.

Ikoyi building collapse

Wia dis foto come from, LASEMA

On 1st November, 21-storey building bin collapse for Gerard Road wey dey Ikoyi area of Lagos. Di building wey still dey under construction wen di unfortunate incident happun dey located for 44BCD Gerrard Road, Ikoyi.

Many pipo lose their lives wen di 21-storey building collapse and this incident generate many reactions from Nigeria everywhere around the world.

Burna Boy win Grammy award

Wia dis foto come from, Rich Fury Wetin we call dis foto, Burna Boy for di Award

For many years Nigerian musicians dey get nomination for di ogbonge global music award, di Grammys.

But for di first time, Burna Boy collect im first ever Grammys inside di Best Global Music Awards category for im album - "Twice as Tall".

Burna Boy, age 29 wey real name be Damini Ogulu, bin dey nominated last year for im African Giant album but na Angelique Kidjoe bin win am dat year.

Dis na di first time wey Nigerian go win for dis category.

Charles Soludo win Anambra governorship election

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Di former govnor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Professor Chukwuma Soludo win di Anambra governorship election wey take place on November 6 and 9, 2021.

Wetin make di election dey important na sake of how di Southeast region don suffer plenty attack and how di banned Ipob bin don announce say di election no go hold.

Professor Soludo wey be candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance score 112,229 vote to defeat him closest rival, Valentine Ozigbo, candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party wey score 53,807 votes.

INEC declare Soludo winner afta dem bin suspend announcement of result and pause di process of declaration of di winner of di state govnorship election result until supplementary election hold for di 326 polling units inside Ihiala local goment area.

Imo prison break

Di term 'Unknown gunmen' become popular afta di attack on di Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) for Owerri, Imo state capital for south east Nigeria.

Di jaguda pipo bin dey cause kasala for di Southeast region until dem carry attack go di prison for Owerri wey dey close to di seat of power for Imo state.

Di April incident draw attention to wetin dey happen for di region.

Chief of Army Staff plane crash

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

Plane crash no be new tin anywia for di world but di military plane crash wey kill Nigeria Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant-General Attahiru Ibrahim become very serious tori.

Late Lieutenant-General Attahiru Ibrahim wey only enta office for January 2021 die for military plane crash togeda wit 10 oda officers for May dis year.

Before im death, Lt-Gen Attahiru Ibrahim na im bin dey charged to spearhead di fight against insurgency for Nigeria.

Tiwa Savage 'sex tape'

Everywhere bin scatter on social media wen di sex tape of Tiwa Savage and her boyfriend bin go viral.

Di music diva bin tok for interview before di alleged tape leak say pesin won blackmail her wit di video.

E no dey clear if di one wey comot online na di one wey di singer bin dey refer to but many Tiwa Savage fans and colleagues tok wetin dey their own mind on social media.

Sylvester Oromoni Junior death

Wia dis foto come from, Perrie/Twitter

One 12 years old student of Dowen College Sylvester Oromoni Junior die on Tuesday, November 30 under circumstances wey no dey clear.

While Dowen College for Lekki area of Lagos tok say di boy bin sustain injury wen he dey play ball, Sylvester parents say dia pikin no play any ball, say im tell dem before he die say na five senior students beat am up sake of say he no wan join dia cult wen dem ask am to join.

Many pipo bin vex ontop di mata and dem demand justice for Sylvester. Di hashtag #Justiceforsylvester bin trend on social media and celebrities also follow shook mouth for di mata.

Sylvester cousin na im first raise alarm on social media before di mata begin trend and Nigerians kon dey share dia own experience of bullying.

Psquare reconciliation

Wia dis foto come from, Paul, Peter Okoye

Afta five years of gbas-gbos between di Psquare twin, di duo for inside insta video message say dem don settle dia gbege.

Di video show Peter, Paul and Jude Okoye as dem dey hug each oda.