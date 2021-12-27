Afghanistan: Taliban directives wey target women

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Afghan women wey wan travel long distance by road no go fit travel except dem dey go wit close male family member.

Dis na di latest directive wey di Taliban Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice issue on Sunday.

Di ministry say "Women wey dey travel for more than 45 miles (72km) must dey escorted by close male relative."

Since di Taliban take over goment for August, e don issue different directives wey target women and limit dia rights.

Wia dis foto come from, GHAZAL FARKHARI

Campaign group Human Rights Watch say di new restriction na anoda move to turn women to prisoners.

Heather Barr, wey be di group associate director of women's rights tell AFP news agency say di order dey "shut off opportunities for [women] to dey able to waka about freely" or "to dey able to run if dem dey face any violence for house".

Di Taliban take over power for Afghanistan for mid-August afta di US and allied forces comot di kontri.

Education

Wia dis foto come from, GHAZAL FARKHARI

Di first order dem give na to stop girls and young women from attending school, say make dem siddon for house while secondary schools dey open to only boys and male teachers.

During their previous rule for di 1990s, women bin dey barred from education and di workplace.

Work: Di militants also ban make women no work.

Under di new goment, Taliban officials say women go dey allowed to study and work in accordance wit di group interpretation of Islamic religious law.

Di Mayor of di capital of Kabul tell female employees to stay for house unless dia work na wetin man no fit do.

Di Taliban tok say di restrictions on women from working and studying dey temporary and dey only in place to ensure say workplaces and learning environments dey safe for dem.

Mobility: Dem order make vehicles owners no carry women wey no wear Islamic face covering or hijab. E no clear which kain covering dem dey tok about as most Afghanistan women already dey tie dia head wit scarves.

Dem ban playing of music inside vehicles.

Television: Last month, di group ban women from appearing for television dramas and order female journalists and presenters to wear headscarves on screen.

They include the banning of films considered against the principles of Sharia - or Islamic - law and Afghan values, while footage of men exposing intimate parts of the body is prohibited.

Government: On 17 August 2021, shortly afta di fall of Kabul, one senior member of di Taliban cultural commission, Enamullah Samangani, encourage women to join di goment but for early September, di Taliban say women no go dey allowed to "work for high-ranking posts" for government[22] and dem "rule out" women for di Cabinet.

Di acting cabinet wey di Taliban announce on 7 September na only men affairs.

Donor nations don tell di Taliban say dem must respect women's rights before dem restore financial aid back di kontri.