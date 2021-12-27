Dalian Atkinson: Police tok sorry for killing former black footballer

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, IPSWICH TOWN

UK Police don write letter of apology give di family of former black footballer Dalian Atkinson.

Di apology dey come six months afta di officer wey injure and kick Atkinson for head go jail for murder.

West Mercia Chief Constable, Pippa Mills say she dey "deeply sorry".

"Police uniform no give officers immunity to behave unlawfully or to abuse dia powers," she write.

Di family of oga Atkinson, wey be former Premier League star wit Aston Villa bin tok say di case show di need for change for di way police take dey treat black pipo plus di criminal justice system, for di wake of di Black Lives Matter movement.

Ms Mills just take over as chief constable of West Mercia Police for September, three months afta di legal proceedings end.

Inside her letter to di family, she say sake of di European Convention on Human Rights, na her duty to "acknowledge and accept" on behalf of di force say oga Atkinson human rights dey breached.

"Benjamin Monk conduct na direct contradiction to di standards and behaviour of di policing service, and understandably undermine public confidence," she tok.

Di chief constable add say: "I dey deeply sorry for di devastating impact di actions of one West Mercia officer don cause you and I extend my deepest condolences to you all, and Dalians wider family and friends."

Oga Atkinson wey bin dey suffer from one serious sickness wey bin affect im physical and mental health die for hospital for 2016 afta police arrest am outside im papa house for Telford, Shropshire.

Neighbours bin tok say di former footballer bin dey di middle of one of im mental breakdown and dey shout outside im papa house say im be di Messiah.

How e take die

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dalian Atkinson score 23 goals in 85 appearances for Aston Villa

Police officer, Benjamin Monk bin use im taser on 48-year-old Atkinson for 33 seconds and kick am as e lie down for street.

Di taser dey painful enough to leave bootlace prints on Atkinson forehead.

Anoda Police officer Bettley-Smith also use her baton to hit am plenty times - but di two officers deny say dem use excessive force.

PC Bettley-Smith say she act to protect herself and her colleague.

Di judge for Monk trial describe her action as "obvious" use of excessive force.

Afta Monk dey jailed for June for eight years, police watchdog say dis na di first time in three decades wey British officer go dey jailed for manslaughter for their actions in di course of their duties.

Since 1990, 10 officers don face murder or manslaughter charges but dem dey go free or di cases wey dey against dem collapse.

Who be Dalian Atkinson

Wia dis foto come from, ATKINSON FAMILY

To team-mates, dem sabi am for im sense of humour and dazzling skills. To im manager, im be striker wey dey always perform well for big matches.

Dalian Atkinson start im football career for Ipswich Town as a teenager for 1983, before e play for Sheffield Wednesday and Real Sociedad.

E move go Aston Villa for 1991, where e make 85 appearances and score 25 goals.

E dey remembered for di Match of di Day goal of di season for 1992-93, wia e score against Wimbledon.