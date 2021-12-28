Uche Nwosu: 'How social media save me' - Rochas Okorocha son-in-law share wetin im eye see wen police arrest am

42 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Nwosu

Di former governorship candidate of Action Alliance (AA) for di 2019 election for Imo state don tok how im arrest take happen.

Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, wey pipo know as di son-in-law of former Imo govnor Rochas Okorocha tell tori pipo for Owerri say dem allegedly "bin wan kill am."

E tok say di arrest happen like say di pipo na kidnappers "and di tin come make me fear well-well," say im neva see police operate like dat before.

According to Nwosu: "Dem carry me from Imo go Enugu airport wia dem put me inside private jet wey carry me go Abuja.

"Dia plan na to kill me no be to arrest me. Na social media save me.

"I wan make police investigate who pay for di private jet wey carry me go Abuja, who post my picture wit handcuff for social media, and di offence wey I commit."

How di arrest happun

Wia dis foto come from, Darlington Chidera Wetin we call dis foto, Uche Nwosu (R) wit im wife, Uloma Nwosu during church service before di incident happun

On Sunday one video wey circulate for social media show how armed men invade di St. Peters Anglican church Nkwerre for Imo state.

Di video show how di armed men shoot sporadically for air to scare pipo comot.

But di reaction of di pipo show how everybody run go hide.

Di voice behind di video claim say di armed men vehicle carry goment plate number - BBC neva fit verify dis tori.

Wetin police tok

Hours afta di incident happun wey don attract plenti attention, di Imo State police command come out to confam say na dia men arrest Nwosu.

Michael Abattam, police tok-tok pesin for di state say Nwosu bin dey dia custody.

Imo goment apologize to church

Wia dis foto come from, Hope Uzodimma

Di incident wey happun for St Peter's Anglican Church, Eziama Obaire for Nkwerre Local Government Area wia di arrest happen no go down well wit some pipo.

Di reaction be say police no suppose shoot for church especially wen dem don see pesin wey dem wan catch.

Responding to di reactions, di Imo State goment say dem dey sorry.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy for di state, Declan Emelumba, say di govnor and di goment of di state respect di Anglican Church and di church of God in general well-well.

Emelumba say, "Di Imo State Government dey aware of efforts by some pipo to whip up public sentiments against dem over di arrest of Uche Nwosu for Anglican Church.

"While goment believe say dem must work to end criminality and banditry, we no go support any form of disrespect for a place of worship by security agencies.

"In dis regard, dem for fit avoid di arrest of Nwosu witin di church premises therefore, we condemn am."

Who be Uche Nwosu

Wia dis foto come from, Uche Nwosu

Uche Nwosu na di son-in-law to di former govnor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha.

Plenty pipo know am as Ugwumba.

E serve as di Chief of Staff to im father-in-law wen im be govnor.

For 2019 Nwosu contest as di governorship candidate of Action Alliance (AA) during di election.