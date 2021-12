Bakewell love locks: Plan to remove love padlocks bridge dey postponed for at least one year

8 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Thousands of padlocks dey attached to di bridge wey dey near River Wye

Tori say Derbyshire County Council for UK no go remove di 10,000 love padlocks wey dey di feet of Weir bridge for at least anoda year don come as welcome development for plenty pipo.

Over di past decades, thousands of pipo don hang padlock for di bridge wey dey Bakewell, Derbyshire to celebrate dia love or remember pesin dem lose.

But Derbyshire County Council earlier for di year bin tok say dem wan comot di padlocks to carry out maintenance work on di bridge.

However dem don pause am for now.

Di tori for di time no sweet plenty pipo belle as pipo wey put "love locks" for there say e make dem feel emotional and disappointed.

One campaigner, Richard Young, wey wan save di padlocks say di delay na good news.

Oga Young, na retired Bakewell businessman wey don set up Facebook page to campaign make di locks remain for di town.

E tok say "Di delay go give us time to plan wetin we fit do.

"If di council say di locks must comot di bridge and dem no go put am back on, we dey plan to follow dem tok to give us another place wey dey nearby, wey di structure go be like heart - where pipo go fit hang di locks.

"We do understand di need for maintenance on top di bridge but some of di locks get huge sentimental value."

'Heartbreaking'

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Oga Young say di locks - wey e believe dey around 10,000 - na pipo from across di world put am for di bridge to celebrate their love or remember pesin dem lose.

"Padlocks of pipo wey lost dia children or parents dey there. E dey heartbreaking, e tok.

E say di bridge, wey cross di River Wye, don become popular as Bakewell Love Locks Bridge.

"E be like free tourist attraction," e add.

One Couple Josh and Leah wey meet for July 2021 bin come Bakewell to put padlock on di bridge.

Josh say: "We hear about di bridge and we think say na beautiful way to cement our love forever.

"I wish dem no go remove di locks. Na tragedy because di idea of di lock na make something stay together forever. Wetin di council dey do go affect everybody."

Anoda couple Gee Atkins and her husband say dem put padlock for di bridge on dia wedding day for 2017.

Frances Bell, from Tinsley, South Yorkshire say she put di lock on di bridge on di first anniversary of her papa death.

Di 63-year-old bin die suddenly from aneurysm for 2017 and Bakewell na somewhere dem dey always visit together.

For inside statement, di council bin tok say: "We need carry out some routine maintenance on di bridge and go need remove di locks to do dis work.

"However although di work dey important, e no dey urgent and no go take place until 2023.