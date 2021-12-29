How dog eat owner private part for Calabar

10 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images/ BBC Wetin we call dis foto, Dis no be di real photo of di dog wey dem say kill di man

Resident for 12 Jebbs Street for Calabar - South Local Goment Area still dey try to understand how and why one small dog take bite off di private part of im owner wey lead to im death.

According to residents, di dog owner, Ani Offiong Offiong wey come from Ikoneto inside Odukpani Local Goment Area bin drink plenti alcohol and wen e go back to im house, e forget to lock di door.

Sake of di too much drink, Ani Offiong piss and poo for im body as e lie down for floor inside e parlour.

Den one of im dogs wey perceive di odour of di poo, enta di house and chop di poo. Di dog come later bite off Ani Offiong private part and chop am too thinking say na part of di poo.

First son of di man, Offiong Offiong Ani tell BBC Pidgin say e no dey around wen di incident happun but wen e come back, e cousin, Etim tell am wetin happun.

E say dem don kill di dog and throw am away.

Wetin we call dis foto, Offiong Offiong Ani Jnr, first son of di man wey dog bite e private part

Etim tell our tori pesin say Ani Offiong Offiong na herbalist and na im uncle carry di small dog give am to train.

"Di man get two dogs, tiger wey be di big one plus di small one wey no get any name and na di small one wey bite am because we see blood for e mouth and nose."

"Wen my uncle scream, I try to enta inside thinking say na hoodlums dey attack am but e point im private part and I see blood then I run outside".

Wetin we call dis foto, Etim, nephew to di man wey dog bite off e private part

Etim add say na some neighbours enta inside and try to save di man but before dem fit clean and carry am go hospital, e don dey too late and di man die on di way.

"E dey really late for night and going by di time of year, e dey difficult to find means to take am go hospital and even then most hospitals no dey open dat time of night".

Etim say dem bury di man di next day for Hawkins cemetery inside Calabar-South.

Madam Irene Ugbo, wey be di Cross River state Police Command spokesman tok say police no dey informed about di incident.