John Terry: Former captain go return for coaching consultancy role

29 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, John Terry was Dean Smith's assistant at Aston Villa from 2018 to 2021

Former captain John Terry dey comeback to Chelsea for coaching consultancy role for Chelsea club academy.

Di former England defender go work in part-time capacity with players and coaching staff for Chelsea youth development programme from early January.

Terry wey dey 41 years win 15 major honours for di 19 years wey im spend for di club as Chelsea player before im join Aston Villa, wia im be assistant manager from January 2018-2021.

"I dey happy to announce say I dey come house" e tok for social media.

"Di flexibility na im important pass for both mysef and di academy as e go allow me to kontinu and develop my own coaching skills and ambitions side by side wit oda commitments".

Afta im pass through Chelsea academy, Terry score 67 goals for 717 appearances for di Blues and also get 78 caps for England.

Terry spend im final year of active career for Aston Villa before im retire for October 2018 to become so assistant of Dean Smith.

Im comot for July to pursue im managerial career.

Head of Chelsea Youth Development Neil Bath add say " we no fit wait for him to start".

"Im go be great mentor for our players and big asset to our coaching staff dem".