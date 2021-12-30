Taiwo, Kehinde, Eta Omosuwa: Nigerian triplets say 'marry one, marry all'

Wia dis foto come from, BBC PIDGIN Wetin we call dis foto, Taye, Kehinde, Eta Omosuwa

"Marry one, marry all" dis na wetin triplets Taye,Kehinde and Eta Omosuwa wey dey always like to dey togeda tok.

Di triplets be 25 years old from Ondo state Akure south west Nigeria bin share dia marriage hopes BBC Pidgin.

Pipo dey reason say dem dey identical but dem say dem no too resemble like dat but say dem dey always do everything togeda and dress same way and to dey together all di time.

Anytime wey you see one of dem, you gatz look around for di odas sake of say dem dey always dey togeda.

Taye, Kehinde, Eta Omosuwa be nurse and make up artist, and dey work for di same company and same department.

According to di three of dem, nursing na work wey dem like well well and dem make same choice to sabi am togeda.

Why we dey like be together

Di triplets say dem decide to stay together because dem like to dey do everything together.

"we dey wash together, we dey eat together, we dey share everything wey dey wear di same size of shoe and clothe"...

Even di company wey employ dem no dey able to seperate dem as dem dey di same department and dey run di same shift.

"If one of us commot and di oda two no dey, we no dey feel alright, we even dey fall sick togeda so anytime wey one of us sick dem go start to dey treat di oda two sickness too go start...even if one of us get pimples di oda two sef go get di same kind pimples.

"We think say dis one dey happen sake of say we carry one placenta".

Dem add say some of di tins wey dem dey do wey dey surprise pipo be say anytime wey one of dem waka go somewhere pick something, na di same tin wey di oda two wey no dey there dat time go pick as dia mind dey di same.

Di triplets tok say even though dem know say dem no fit dey together forever but any man wey marry one of dem don marry all of dem.

Dis na sake of say anytime wey function dey for any of dem husband side na di three of dem go represent and dem must appear same way.

Dem say wen one of dem do introduction, di man confuse as im no fit sabi im wife to be, so tey e go pick another pesin.

Di triplets add say dem bin wish say dem go see triplets like dem to marry but dem no see.

How dem born us

According to di three ladies, wen dia mama bin carry dia pregnancy,she dey always feel say no be one pikin dey inside her belle so she go do scan and discorver say e dey more dan one.

Meanwhile di birth bin happen by miracle as dem no get multiple birth history for dia family.

Dem say even di pesin wey deliver dia mama of dem no too sabi medical work sake of di labour happen wen she travel go dia village and she born di day she plan to travel back go her base.

Dem add say dia papa bin worry dat time sake of say fear bin catch am and e no gree commot for im car for more dan two hours as im just dey there dey cry.

But dem say dem thank God say pipo dey help dem anywhere wey dem go, even though sometimes dem dey shy sake of how pipo too dey look dem.

