Ghislaine Maxwell: Who be Ghislaine Maxwell wey jury find guilty of recruiting and trafficking young girls

21 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

One New York jury don judge say Ghislaine Maxwell dey guilty of recruiting and trafficking young girls for late American financier, Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

Di jury find Ghislaine Maxwell wey be 60-year-old guilty on five of di six counts wey she dey face - including di most serious charge, wey be sex trafficking of minor.

Dem give dis verdict afta five full days of deliberation wey 12-person jury do for New York.

Dis mean say Ghislaine Maxwell wey be British socialite fit spend di rest of her life for prison but dem neva set date for her sentencing yet.

Di charges against Ghislaine Maxwell

Maxwell dey convicted on five counts:

conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts

conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity

transportation of minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity

conspiracy to commit sex trafficking

sex trafficking of minors

Who be Ghislaine Maxwell?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ghislaine Maxwell na one of di popular high society women for London and New York but now jury don convict her of grooming and trafficking underage girls.

Dey born her on Christmas Day for 1961. Three days later, one car wey carry her 15-year-old brother Michael Maxwell crash enta one lorry.

Dis make her brother spend di remaining seven years of im life in coma.

Her brother accident make Ghislaine parents no too pay attention to her. E come be like say dem neglect her.

Ghislaine mama, Betty later admit for her memoir say afta Michael accident, dem 'hardly give a glance' to baby Ghislaine because di parents dey devastated.

Wia dis foto come from, Shutterstock Wetin we call dis foto, Robert Maxwell with seven of im nine children. Ghislaine Maxwell na she sitdown for her mama knee

One day for 1965, according to Betty, three-year-old Ghislaine Maxwell stand in front of her and declare: "Mummy, I exist."

Betty also believe say baby Ghislaine develop anorexia. To compensate, from dis point both parents go di opposite extreme and begin to show plenti affection give dia youngest pikin.

Although dem no born Ghislaine into plenti-plenti wealth, her papa, Robert Maxwell na publishing tycoon.

Robert Maxwell bin rise from serious poverty for one Czechoslovak Jewish settlement and most of im family die for di Holocaust.

E climb to become British Army war hero, then later academic publishing magnate, Labour MP and finally owner of di Daily Mirror, wey be one of UK biggest-selling newspapers.

One novelist, John Preston describe Robert Maxwell for im book, Fall as "draconian father" wey dey abuse im children both physically and verbally.

E go ask im children for dinner table about geopolitics or dia plans for di future and cry if e feel say dia answers no sweet im belle.

"E go beat us with belt - girls plus boys," anoda of Robert Maxwell pikin, Ian, tell Preston.

Ghislaine later become di favourite daughter of her papa and her mama, Betty later write for her 1994 memoir, say favourite daughter "become spoiled, di only one of my children I fit truly tok dis about".

Her papa even come name im private yacht the Lady Ghislaine after her, instead of afta Betty or im three older daughters.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Robert Maxwell for one party inside im yacht with daughter Ghislaine Maxwell and wife Betty for 1990

Ghislaine Maxwell grow up for Headington Hill Hall and throughout her childhood, di fada throw big parties there with politicians, celebrities and media grandees in attendance.

She attend Marlborough College and Oxford University, where she study modern history and languages.

"E dey very clear to me even as undergraduate say she dey interested in power and money," writer Anna Pasternak wey dey di same social circles tok.

"She be one of those pipo for parties wey go always look over your shoulder to see if somebody wey dey more powerful or more interesting dey di party as she dey air-kiss you."

Afta graduating, Ghislaine papa appoint her as director for Oxford United, di football club wey e get and be di chairmo. E also set her up with her own company to dey supply corporate gifts.

She also found one kain private member club exclusively for women.

For January 1991, afta Ghislaine papa buy di struggling New York Daily News, dey send her go di headquarters as im representative. Dis na her point of entry into di social scene of Manhattan.

But for November dat year, her world turn upside down afta her papa vanish from di deck of the Lady Ghislaine off di Canary Islands and dem later see im dead body dey float for sea.

Ghislaine Maxwell fly straight to Las Palmas, where di yacht dey. She dey so sad sake of di loss of her papa.

Di day afta her papa death, dey assign her to deliver one emotional speech to di world press, wey gada for di quayside.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ghislaine Maxwell hold fram photograph of her late fada for 1991

For November 1992 Ghislaine Maxwell leave di UK to go settle for America where she begin work in real estate and meet Jeffrey Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell romantic relationship last only few years according to reports.

But Ghislaine still continue to work with Epstein even afta two of dem no dey date and report say e introduce Epstein to wealthy and powerful figures including Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew.