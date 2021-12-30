China ban dia national football players from getting tattoos

48 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Zhang Linpeng, wey play for China national football team, bin dey asked to cover im tattoos

Footballers wey dey play for China national team don dey banned from getting tattoos - and advise those wey get tattoo to comot am - under one new directive.

Di kontri sports administration body say recruiting new players wit tattoos for national level and to youth squads dey "strictly prohibited".

Di administration say di move go help set "good example for society".

Dem bin warn some national stars wey include defender Zhang Linpeng to cover their tattoos.

Na since 2018 China don dey step up regulation to stop make dem dey show tattoos on screens.

Some professional footballers dey cover their arms wit long sleeves to hide their body art.

For inside statement, di kontri General Administration of Sport (GAS) say national players wit tattoos bin dey "advised to remove dem".

"For special circumstances, di tattoos must dey covered during training and competition, wit di consent of di rest of di team," e tok.

For Chinese culture, stigma dey attached to tattoos - before-before dem dey use am brand criminals and di tattoo still get links to organised crime groups for east Asia.

Tattoos among ethnic groups dey often seen as mark of pipo wey no dey civilised.

China ruling Communist Party no approve am but e don become increasingly popular among young Chinese.

Earlier dis year, China broadcasting regulator announce say dem dey tighten rules on wetin dem describe as "unhealthy content".

Television and internet appearances by sports personalities and celebrities don dey restricted in cases involve tattoos and men ponytails - in some instances dem blur dis scenes from screens.

Last December, one women university football match for China dey called off afta dem tell players say dem no dey allowed to dye dia hair.