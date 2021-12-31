World big stories in 2021: Taliban take over, Debby assassination, U.S. Capitol invasion, Prince Philip death, odas

As di year 2021 dey end BBC Pidgin bin check out many of di big events wey happen around di world dis year.

We bring you some of those big events wey shape 2021 inside dis tori.

U.S. Capitol invasion

Protesters wey dey support President Donald Trump bin storm di U.S. Capitol, causing Congress to suspend proceedings wey go confam di election of Joe Biden as president.

Authorities bin ask President Trump to call im supporters to order.

Oga Trump later release one video statement to tell di rioters for di Capitol, say,

"Go home, we love, you dey very special," Trump tok.

E bin also add anoda tweet message say.

"Dis be di things and events wey dey happen when one sacred landslide election victory dey unceremoniously & viciously taken away from great patriots wey bin don dey badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home wit love & in peace," Trump bin write.

"Remember dis day forever!"

President Idriss Debby assasination

Rebel forces bin kill Chad President Idris Idriss Deby for fight early dis year.

Di army for Chad say President Idriss Deby die on Tuesday April 20 dis year from injuries wey im sustain for fight-fight for di frontline.

Tori be say Chad army dey currently fight wit rebel forces wey launch attack on di capital N'Djamena.

President Deby bin dey expected to win im sixth term for office afta dem do elections for April eleventh.

Taliban return to power

Di U.S. war for Afghanistan end. Di war bin started twenty years ago wit di Taliban in power.

For 2020, President Donald Trump bin strike one deal wit di Taliban wey require say make dem withdraw all U.S. troops by May 1, 2021.

Two weeks before di date go reach, President Joe Biden bin order say make one complete U.S. withdrawal to dey concluded by no later dan September 11, 2021, wey go be di twentieth anniversary of di 9/11 attacks.

As di withdrawal dey go, di Afghanistan national army bin collapse and di Taliban overrun di kontri . Kabul fall on August 15.

Thousands of foreigners bin dey trapped for di capital city.

But last last Taliban still chase dem commot for dia kontri.

Thousands of pipo bin run commot from di kontri.

Angela Merkel step down

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, stepp down. She bin lead Europe biggest economy for di past 16 years and play ogbonge role for Europe and on di global stage.

Merkel was Germany first female chancellor and im first leader to dey raised for di former East Germany.

Her political career begin as di Iron Curtain dey fall for Europe. After German reunification for 1990, she bin dey appointed as minister for women and youth by her mentor, former Chancellor Helmut Köhl.

Military Coup for Africa

Dis year, Africa bin witness four successful military takeovers across di continent. Chad, Mali, Guinea and Sudan be di kontries wey dey affected.

Chad: Rebel forces bin invade Chad and enter on serious fight fight wit di kontri miilitary forces to take over government from di den president Idriss Debby bin die from wound inside di battle, im son bin dey sworn in as interim president by di army.

Mali: For May, Malian army led by Vice President Assimi Goïta bin gbab President Bah N'daw, Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and Minister of Defence Souleymane Doucouré for di kontri second coup inside di space of 10 months and di third inside ten years.

Guinea: For september five, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya elite Special Forces bin storm di presidential palace and detain president Alpha Conde, di kontri first democratically elected president wey im election victory for 2010 bin dey seen as one new beginning afta decades of authoritarian rule.

Sudan: Recently, Sudan military bin detain di kontri civilian leaders and seize power for October, about one month afta authorities say dem don block one attempted coup wey dem link to pipo wey dey loyal to former president Omar al-Bashir.

ENDSARS Anniversary

On october 20 2021, Nigeria bin celebrate one year afta di historic #ENDSARS protest wey shake di kontri and generate serious attention from across di world.

Di protest be one youth arrangee wey bin shele for 2020 to demonstrate against police brutality.

E bin start from social media campaigns den turn to street demonstrations for October 2020, na accuse of too much wahala of di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), now dey break up to police tactical unit bin ginger di protest wey later turn to serious gbege. Even Nigerians wey dey obodo oyinbo gather do we no go gree for different kontries wey dem dey.

Di protest later become platform to demand for government action against insecurity, corruption, economic wahala and general issues wey pipo say be di reason why Nigerians dey suffer lack of opportunities for di youth.

Leaders across di bin chook mouth for di matter.

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II husband die

"His Royal Highness pass away peacefully di morning of April 9, 2021 for Windsor Castle."

Buckingham Palace say: "Na with deep sorrow naim Her Majesty The Queen announce di death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip and di Queen get four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Prince Philip bin die at di age of 99, Buckingham Palace don announce.

Coronavirus pandemic

Di year 2021 no fit go like dat without di mention of di coronavirus pandemic and how e no gree leave. Delta Variant, and Omicron also show face dis year.

Many kontries suffer wella from dis year Coronavirus gbege sake of say di new lockdowns, travel bans and restrictions no help dia economy as many no too ginger to travel sake of Covid tests, quarantine, vacination and oda reasons.

According to di statistics from Worldometers wey dey follow up on covid, as of today 5,447,789 don die.

Desmond Tutu death

Archbishop Desmond Tutu die on Sunday 26 December 2021., South Africa President office bin confam.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu na di last surviving South African laureate of Nobel Peace Prize and one man wey help end apartheid rule for South Africa.