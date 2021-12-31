New Year's Eve: 2021 see northern Nigeria witness five unforgettable moments

10 minutes wey don pass

2022 new year eve dey normally waka wit reflections of di out going year 2021.

No doubt, di year cari plenti mix of memories for pipo from all over di world.

BBC Pidgin don gada highlights of some of di things wey pipo for northern part of Nigeria no go forget about di year 2021.

Shekau mother speak after im death

For June, Nigerian military announce di death of Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau and dis time around many pipo agree say e truly die.

ISWAP also confam im death. Di special moment na afta im mama Falmata Abubakar comot to tok about her pikin for interview wey she grant Trust TV for November.

Falmata regret giving birth to am and pray bad bad prayers for him soul.

Shatu Garko become first Hijabi Miss Nigeria

Just as di year 2021 dey end, 18 year old model from Kano state Shatu break record to become di first hijabi pesin wey go win Miss Nigeria for December.

Even though her win come with some hisbah issues, many across di region enjoy am.

And dem celebrate her win not forgetting di millions, car and house plus endorsements wey she get from dis.

Yusuf Buhari and Zahra Bayero wedding Dis powerful wedding between Yusuf di son of Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari and Zahra daughter of Emir of Bichi na one wey pipo still dey tok about months after e hold.Dis August wedding na one wey di creme de la creme of society no miss as Kano state for northern Nigeria host di top pipo wey attend am and one Kano airport staff say e neva see plenty private jets for im life like dat day.

Kidnappings/ 42 passengers burnt to death in Sokoto From di beginning of di year up to di end high number of kidnappings happun across northern Nigeria but di ones wey stick for pipo mind na di ones wey happun for schools for Niger, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and Kebbi states.As at dis time over 70 students of FGC Yauri still dey with kidnappers after over 8 months wey gunmen enter dia school pack dem go.For November gunmen attack bus wey carry 42 passengers for Sokoto state wia dem burn all di passengers to death, na dat cause plenty anger wey lead to some protests across di kontri.

Sheik Abduljabbar chop arrest ontop blasphemy