2021 social media challenge: Dorime Ameno, Silhouette, Charlie Charlie trends in Nigeria

46 minutes wey don pass

Despite di Covid-19 pandemic wey Nigeria and kontris around di world face, no dulling moment on social media space as many tings trend for di year 2021.

BBC don highlight some of dis trends as we ready to enta a new chapter wey be year 2022.

Charlie Charlie Challenge

Dis challenge bin trend on social media for 2021. Di challenge na to balance two pencils on top each oda on paper wey dem write Yes and No.

Person go kon say "Charlie, Charlie, are you there?" Charlie go respond by moving di pencil to di direction of di Yes or No answer.

Silhouette Challenge

Di Silhouette Challenge na one of di first challenges wey trend for 2021 and e dey controversial.

Dis challenge be say pipo go dance inside room wey get red light. Di red light go make dia image look like silhouette.

Many pipo condemn di challenge sake of say di image dey look like say di person dey naked inside room.

Milk Crate Challenge

Dis challenge bin first trend for US before Nigerian social media users begin jump on am.

Di trend be say pipo go arrange many crates for floor and begin climb dem like say dem dey climb stairs.

Some pipo wunjure for dis challenge and some dey successful wit am. TikTok ban di challenge on dia platform and remove di hashtag sake of say pipo sustain injury wit am.

Nigerian doctors shook mouth for di mata as dem advise pipo say di kontri health sector no dey okay like di one wey dey US.

Alcohol Challenge

Alcohol na song wey Nigerian artiste Joeboy release in 2021 and some social media users use di lyrics do challenge and begin pour alcohol and oda liquid substances on dia body for inside video.

Some of di pipo wey join di challenge even use palm oil instead of alcohol while some even use dirty water.

Joeboy realise say pipo don dey overdo di challenge and im warn dem say make dem stop to dey use substance wey fit harm dem for bodi.

Love Nwantiti Challenge

Nigerian artiste CKay sing Love Nwantiti for 2019 but Nigerians bin use am for challenge for 2021 as dem begin dance to am.

Di interesting part be say no be only Nigerians do dis challenge, pipo from different kontris jump on am and e give Ckay global fame.

Laburu Challenge

Social media users bin start Laburu Challenge as Netflix announce di Return of Di King of Boys.

Pipo wey jump on di trend use one scene from di first part of di movie where Sola Sobowale tok say she be Laburu, God's worst punishment inside human being.

Squid Game themed parties

Squid Game na Netflix series wey dem release on September 17. Some Nigerians use di costume in di series to dress for parties.

Big Brother Naija former housemate Dorothy Bachor also use di costume for her 26th birthday party as celebrities wear green and white outfits to di party. Some pipo also wear red outfits and kari toy guns for hand.

Scholarship Application Prank

Dis trend be say pipo dey prank dia loved ones say dem apply for one scholarship and dem need to make video to tok why dem deserve di scholarship.

So di person wey apply for scholarship go sidon with im loved one to make video and begin tok wetin no happun. Di loved one fit be parent, partner, pikin or friend.

At di end of di video, di person go tell im loved one say di video na prank.

Dorime Ameno

French new-age music project, Era, na dem sing Ameno for 1996 and di song bin trend well in Nigeria for 2021 so tey pipo begin remix am and use am do challenge.

Pipo use di song as anthem for lavish spending and clubs use am announce say big boys for club don order expensive drinks.

Nobody Like Woman Challenge

Na Nigerian singer Simi start dis trend to celebrate women and to tell dem say nobody be like dem.

Di challenge showcase di hurtful words women dey receive from pipo and how society expect dem to keep quiet about dem.