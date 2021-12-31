2022: See how some kontris around di world enta di New Year wit style

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Some kontris around di world don begin enta di New Year.

Di coronavirus restrictions wey dey in place in many kontris don reduce di level of di normal celebrations but some kontris wey don dey shout Happy New Year enta 2022 wit small style.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Japan light 6,500 paper prayer candle lights for di Hasedera Buddhist temple for Kamakura, wit messages wey wish di kontri and di world luck for 2022 to overcome di pandemic written on them.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Although China no go celebrate New Year until 1 February, di city of Hangzhou mark di evening wit extraordinary light show.

Many planned events for China don dey cancelled sake of di coronavirus outbreaks.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

For South Korean capital city of Seoul, celebration dey on low key as 9pm curfew dey.

But dem project beam of light from 123-storey Lotte World Tower skyscraper during one lighting wey illuminate di night sky.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Also for Thailand, pipo celebrate wit gigantic fireworks wey dem display for di capital Bangkok.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Australia welcome di New Year wit low key celebrations for di cities wey dey across di kontri sake of di Omicron variant wey dey spread fast.

Sydney wey dey popular for dia fireworks go ahead wit dia fireworks.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

New Zealand organise light show over di Auckland Harbour Bridge instead of di traditional fireworks display.

Some cities across di world wey no go welcome di New Year wit loud celebration

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di bells of York Minister for England wey usually dey announce di New Year no go rinf dis year for di second time in a row.

Before Covid- 19 pandemic, na tradition for thousands of pipo to gada outside di building to welcome in a New Year.

But di Minister staff say di bell no go ring dis year to control di spread of di Omicron variant.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

All di major for Edinburgh, England don dey cancelled.

Di Edinburgh unrivalled Hogmanay celebrations don dey cancelled sake of Covid.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images