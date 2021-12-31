New year's eve 2021: Important tings to carry enta watchnight service or celebrate tonight as 2021 tell una goodbye

Many pipo dey prepare to enta watchnight service dis night to open di new chapter wey be year 2022 as 2021 don finally pack im load to waka komot.

Of course as pipo go wan go out, coronavirus still dey in full force as some kontri don report fourth wave and different variants - Delta, Omicron - dey make pipo sick and even kill dem.

Cases of Covid-19 around di world don reach 287m.

So, e dey important to take of yourself and your loved ones as una dey enta 2022.

Sake of dis, and even pipo wey BBC Pidgin don highlight important tings pipo gas hold for bodi as dem dey attend tonight service.

Face mask

Dis item dey very important no be small as Covid-19 no allow di world rest.

Di World Health Organisation (WHO) tok say face mask dey part of di measure to suppress transmission of Covid-19 and advise pipo to wear am wen dem dey crowded environment.

As dem no dey write Covid for face, wear your face mask enter church tonight o.

Hand sanitiser

Part of di tins wey don advise pipo wey wan go out be say make dem always dey wash dia hand wit soap and water but sometimes dat one no always dey.

Toh, di alternative wey you go get na to use hand sanitiser as e dey help kill germs wey pesin don touch during daily activities.

No leave am for house. Use am and stay safe.

Wetin you won achieve for 2022

Many pipo dey set goals for new year.

Some dey call am resolution, odas go call am intention, some dey list dia own like prayer point.

Some pipo don advise say make you write down wetin you dey plan achieve for you new year and pray ontop di mata.