Monday Etu: How life of physically challenged man change afta e go viral sake of im child dedication video

Dem no support media player for your device

Monday Etu: How life of physically challenged man change afta e go viral sake of im child dedication video

15 minutes wey don pass

Di tori of Monday Etu and e wife bin go viral for April 2021 wen pipo begin share dia video for social media.

For inside di video, Monday and im wife bin dey do di dedication of dia second pikin for inside one church for Warri, Delta State for South South Nigeria.

Afta BBC Pidgin video Monday Etu go viral again, as e tok say pipo begin call am to support am.

"Some buy me wheelchair, buy clothes give my children."

Monday say im gada all di money wey e det get as support den e come open store for im wife make e no dey hawk again.

"Me wey I dey use my leg dey crip before, now na electric chair na im I dey use,"

E say na one room im and im wife plus e mama and brodas bin dey live before but now dem don move go self-contain.

Monday follow tok say im don get tricycle wey im dey use work to fend for im family.

But one of di biggest tin wey im don don na to pay im wife dowry, and follow up wit wedding.

"I neva get anybodi wey stand by me like dis before, na dis my wife na im God bring to stand by me."

Dia unusual love tori

Rose John say her family bin no support her relationship wit Monday.

She say wen she carry her boyfriend go house, dem slap am, curse am say dem no want amfor dia family.

"Dem say why I go carry dis kain pesin come our family for marriage."

But Rose say dis one no stop wetin she feel for Monday.

Monday also narrate how e be dey hard for Rose family to support make im marry her.

"If she no dey around me tins no dey go well"

E say if to say im wife - Rose- no dey wit am life for dey bad for am well-well.

"I no see anytin wey make am love me laidat."

No work, no money

Monday, 29, bin tell BBC Pidgin dat time say im physical challenge no allow get work.

E say although im learn how to make shoe, im no fit begin use am work because im no get equipment.

Im tok say di way im bin take manage na based pm pipo wey give am money.

Monday say im mama dey also send money give am anytime she get.

E also say im wife Rose dey do small business wey she dey use assist dem for house, financially.

"If I dey see my friends wey get two legs dey hustle dey support dia self, I dey jealous dem"

"Because, I dey feel say If I get my two legs dey waka, maybe I go fit dey support my family"

"Maybe by God's grace I for don go higher than di way wey I dey now." na so Monday tok.

How Monday take become physically challenged?

"My mama say wen me dey play for compound, suddenly dem hear me dey cry, shouting but dem no sabi wetin happun.