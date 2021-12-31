Desmond Tutu: Body of South African hero go dey aquamated - Check out wetin e mean

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo dey fall in to pay their last respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu for South Africa

Di late anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu body go dey aquamated.

Aquation na process of using water wey dey described as environmentally friendly to dispose di body instead of cremation - to burn di body wit fire.

Dis na "wetin e want as an eco-warrior," Very Rev Michael Weeder tok.

Thousands of South Africans don dey pay their last respects for St George's Cathedral for Cape Town where Tutu body dey lie in state.

Plenty emotions don flow dey since im death one week ago at di age of 90.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu burial dey expected to take place dis weekend.

E neva clear whether im family go choose private or public ceremony.

Before im death, e insist say im no want any "no ostentatiousness or lavish spending" on top di ceremony and make dem bury am for "di cheapest available coffin", wit di only flowers for di cathedral as "a bouquet of carnations from im family", according to di Archbishop Tutu IP Trust and di Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.

Dem go bury im ashes behind di pulpit for St George Cathedral for Cape Town - di Anglican diocese where e serve as Archbishop for 35 years.

Wetin be aquamation?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Tutu dey emotional during di former South African President Nelson Mandela funeral for 2013

Aquamation, na use of water to dispose human or pets.

E dey hyped as a greener alternative wey better pass cremation, wey dey use fire.

Practitioners say e cut di amount of environmentally harmful carbon dioxide produced by up to 90%.

Di technical name for di process na alkaline hydrolysis - and e involve to weight di body and heat am up to 150C (300F) inside mixture of potassium hydroxide and water for up to 90 minutes.

Dis go dissolve di body tissue and reduce am to only bones - wey dem go rinse at 120C, dry, and grind into coarse powder wit one machine dem dey call cremulator.