New Year Day 2022: Nigerian govrnors assure dem of development, safety and plenti things for 2022

17 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Sanwo-Olu/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Lagos govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Nigerians don follow oda citizens around di world to celebrate di new year 2022, and as usual, many leaders don drop new year messages of all di tins wey dem go promise to do to in di year.

Now, just like presidents including Nigeria own Muhammadu Buhari don share wetin dem go promise to, na so state govnor too share dia own goodwill messages and plans dem get to run di new year.

Here be wetin some of dem tok.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos)

Lagos govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu don assure di pipo of di state say im go continue to dey deliver infrastructural development wey go improve dia quality of life.

Govnor Sanwo-Olu tok say Lagosians suppose thank God for im mercy wey sustain dem throughout 2021.

E share im goodwill message for Facebook.

E say despite di pandemic, Lagos State still dey stand gidigba.

"As una govnor, I salute una, and I assure una of my heart of service and my candor spirit. I go kontinu to deliver beta leadership to everyone wey dey Lagos."

Wia dis foto come from, Nyesom Wike/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Nyesom Wike, Rivers state govnor

Nyesom Wike (Rivers)

For im own new year broadcast, Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike order shut down of all illegal oil bunkering sites wey dey cause black soot pollution for Port Harcourt City.

Di govnor direct di Mayor of Port Harcourt to go after all illegal oil refining sites along Creek Road and all adjoining areas for di city.

Governor Wike also ban all nightclub activities including night-time trading and street prostitution especially along Abacha road and surrounding streets particularly for di Casablanca area.

Wia dis foto come from, Seyi Makinde/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Govnor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

Seyi Makinde (Oyo)

Govnor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State don promise di pipo of im state say he no go rest on wetin im administration don achieve since e enta office.

He tok say for 2022, di state dey look forward to get di third Police Mobile Force Squadron.

"We go kontinu to dey equip and support di operations of all our security agencies sake of di benefit of evribodi for our dear state."

Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia)

Govnor Okezie Ikpeazu assure di pipo of Abia State say dis year 2022 go beta pass di year 2021.

E also remind im pipo say di 2022 go witness many political activities sake of say di 2023 general elections no far again, and im beg dem to dey careful make dem no allow politics cause chaos for di state.

Samuel Ortom (Benue)

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State assure im pipo say im administration go continue to implement policies, programmes and project wey get direct and positive impact on dem.

Di governor thank pipo wey stand by im wen things dey go bad and im promise to always be there for dem.

Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa)

Adamawa govnor Umaru Fintiri bin urge Nigerians make dem imbibe di spirit of forgiveness, love and service to humanity for 2022.

Di govnor urge im pipo to support im plans for economic development of Adamawa State.

Godwin Obaseki (Edo)

Edo State govnor Godwin Obaseki tok say despite evritin wey di pipo witness for 2021, dem gass dey grateful for a lot of things.

E tok say di Covid-19 pandemic don teach Edo State say dem need to pay attention to dia healthcare system.