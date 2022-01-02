Burna Boy vs Shatta Wale: Burna boy apologize to everyone afta e reply Shatta Wale

56 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images/@shattawalenima

Nigeria Grammy award-winning musician, Burna boy don apologize to evribodi wey feel say e lower e standard as "African giant".

Burna Boy issue dis apology afta e bin reply Ghanaian dancehall artist, Shatta Wale wey insult and drag Nigerian musicians for social media last week.

Burna wey dey refer to imsef as di African giant tok for di apology wey e post for instagram say dis na di last time wey e go allow imsef to stoop to dis level.

"I dey sorry to evrione. I no dey do dis type of thing....But I promise dis na di last time I go ever allow mysef to stoop to dis level."

Burna Boy also tok say e no go dey social media thru out dis year.

"See you all for real life," na so Burna post.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@Burna Boy

Wetin make Burna Boy reply to Shatta Wale?

Last week, Ghanaian dancehall artist, Shatta Wale bin call out Nigerian artists during di Freedom Concert wey e organize with Medikal on 25 December.

"Dem tell me say I no go dey able to fill my stadium. Ghana make I tell una something, me I no dey look up to any stupid Nigeria artiste oh!"

"Me I dey look up to you pipo, na una be my Nigeria, na una be my America, na una be my abroad pipo," na so Shatta Wale tok for stage during di concert.

Di singer later come conclude di speech wit one swear word on wey immediately make some Nigerians begin drag am for social media.

Even wit di dragging, Shatta Wale no stop dia. E allege for series of tweets say dem no dey promote Ghana artist like dat for Nigeria.

Burna Boy later come respond say Shatta Wale claim na "something fishy" and ask if dem dey play South Africa, American and UK music for Ghana.

"Dem dem dey play South Africa, American and UK music also for Ghana? But na Nigeria own be issue. Something fishy dey smell,"na wetin Burna on 31 December.

"To dey push dis agenda of separation between our beautiful African Nations na serious disservice to generations wey dey come afta us. And e go against evritin I stand for as a man and as pesin wey be unapologetic pan Africanist."

"Nobodi go spoil di unity we don dey try to build for a stronger and beta Africa."

Shatta Wale, also come respond and dare Burna Boy to do freestyle battle for Accra sports stadium.