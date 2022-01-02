Cape Town parliament fire: Huge fire burn South Africa parliament building

48 minutes wey don pass

Huge fire dey burn for di Houses of Parliament inside South African city of Cape Town.

Video footage show black smokeas e fill di sky, with huge flame wey dey come out from di roof of di building.

Dozens of firefighters dey for di site dey battle di fire; e no dey clear yet wetin cause di fire.

Dis dey happun afta Archbishop Desmond Tutu state funeral for St George Cathedral, near Parliament.

Wia dis foto come from, Rowan Spazzoli/Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo wey dey far fit see di smoke from di fire miles away

Di roof area bin catch fire and di National Assembly building dey on fire too, the city authorities initially said.

Minister of Public Works Patricia de Lille later tok say dem don quench di fire for di Chamber of di Council of Provinces (dat na di parliament upper house) but di National Assembly building still dey burn.

One member of di Cape Town mayoral committee for safety and security, JP Smith, tell tori pipo say di roof bin partially collapse and di fire detection alarm no bring out sound wen di fire start:

"Di roof of di building don collapsed for one side and di fire spread to di new assembly, according to di officers."

"Dem detect large cracks inside di wall, wey be of serious concern.

"Di firefighters report dem reach di scene of di fire for some time before di fire detection system first trigger and then sound di alert. So e be like say di system dey somehow delayed."

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Dozens of firefighters dey di scene

Di parliament no dey currently for session because of di holidays.

Di Houses of Parliament for Cape Town dey made up of three sections, with di oldest wey dey since 1884. Dem build di newer sections wey dey house di National Assembly for di 1920s and 1980s.