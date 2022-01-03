Sudan coup: Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resign afta mass protest

33 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Abdalla Hamdok became prime minister in August last year

Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok don resign afta anoda day of mass protests for di kontri capital Khartoum.

Thousands of pipo enta road do I-no-go-gree against one recent deal wey im do to share power wit the army, wey do coup for October.

Di protesters wey bin dey sing "power to di pipo", dey ask for return to full civilian rule.

But two pipo die as military forces use violence against di protesters.

Oga Hamdok decision mean say army dey in full control.

Dis na anoda blow to Sudan attempt to transition to democracy afta popular protest wey lead to di noverthrow of Sudan long-time President Omar al-Bashir for 2019.

For address wey Oga Hamdok give for TV, im say di kontri dey for "dangerous turning point wey dey threaten im whole survival".

Im say im don try im best to stop the country from "sliding towards disaster", but "despite everytin wey we don do to reach agreement... e neva hapun".

Civilian and military leaders or di kontri do uncomfortable power-sharing agreement afta di army do coup on 25 October, place prime minister Hamdok under house arrest.

Under di agreement wey dem reach wit Hamdok for November, di prime minister - wey dem return to office - supposed lead one cabinet of technocrats until dem do elections.

But e no clear how much power di new civilian government go get, and protesters say dem no trust di military.

Thousands of pipo enta road for di capital Khartoum and di city of Omdurman on Sunday, dey sing, dey tell di military to leave politics alone.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pro-democracy protesters face anoda violent crackdown from di military

For social media, activists say 2022 go be "di year wey dem go continue to resist".

More dan 50 pipo don die for protests since di coup, including at least two wey die on Sunday, according to di pro-democracy Sudan Central Doctors' Committee.

Coup leader Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan defend last October coup, say di army bin act to prevent civil war wey for hapun.