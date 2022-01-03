Teni performance for Buguma Rivers state stop suddenly afta yawa gas - See wetin hapun

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@tenientertainer

Di Management of popular Nigerian Musician Teniola Apata don deny tori say dem try to 'kidnap' her for one event for Buguma, Asari Toru local goment area of Rivers state, south south Nigeria wia she bin dey perform.

For one video wey go viral online show how di incident happen for Buguma, Teni bin just begin perform one of her songs on stage and di crowd dey sing along with her wen suddenly di sound of broken bottle comot and di crowd begin run.

Gunshots bin also sound inside di video as pipo begin run scata.

But Teni management tell BBC Pidgin say, "No be kidnap attempt. Fight break out backstage and e cause stampede as pipo dey run so we carry her to safety.

Evribodi dey fine, evritin dey good. We dey on our way back to Lagos now." Dem tok.

How e hapun

Di mata hapun late Sunday night, 2 January, 2022.

One eye witness tell BBC Pidgin say Teni bin dey perform for one show wey old students of Kalabari National College 2002 set organise to mark dia 20th anniversary and give awards wen some boys begin cause gbege among diasefs.

"I believe say na boys wey wan spoil di show no be say na any fight. Dem begin push-push diasef - aftA my table, dem dey di next table, dem come later hug each oda.

We tink say dem don settle. Before we know, dem don begin dey break bottle for each oda head. Dem begin carry bottle stone di stage na im evribodi start to run. Di security wey dey dia carry her put inside motor she go. We run go house." She tok.

On top di gunshots, anoda pesin wey bin dey di venue wen e hapun Biokpo William West explain say na di security operatives na im shoot to scare away jaguda boys as somebodi bin throw bottle.

"No shootout hapun. Na di security operatives wey bin dey dia na im shoot to scare away di hoodlums around because somebody throw bottle - not to Teni - but dem throw di bottle up as dem bin dey pursue one pesin wia di event dey hapun.

So di security operatives tink say dem wan throw am towards Teni so dem start to shoot to scare away di boys.

E dey totally wrong to say na kidnap attempt. I bin dey dia wen e happen. No be kidnap attempt at all."