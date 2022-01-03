Samuel Aboagye: Meet de teenager who dey build free solar motorbikes for people with disability

17-year-old Samuel Aboagye from Ghana, dey try make life better for people with disability with en electronic motorbike.

He dey manufacture electronic motorbikes wey physically challenged people go fit use move around.

Samuel Aboagye talk BBC Pidgin say "I decide to build dis electric motor which go help disabled people whenever dem dey go somewhere."

Wetin we call dis foto, Samuel Aboagye dey work on one of de tricycles

How solar den electricity dey bring dis motorbike to life

De Junior High School say he dey use science notes from school dey take manufacture de motorbike den plenty other tins.

De main thing which de make dis motorbike move automatically be de solar panels which dey power de battery inside de bike.

Wetin we call dis foto, Na solar panel dey power de batteries wey dey make de bike move

Apart from de solar panel, he get charging system which person go fit plug into normal electricity source to charge de battery.

Overall, Samuel say he spend like two months on de motorbike which he use mainly wood take build am.

How de motorbike dey work

Wetin we call dis foto, One of di tricycles wey Samuel build

Samuel take de motorbike on test ride for town, de bike which dey run smoothly for road top dey fit carry one person for now.

But with de right support he fit build stronger one which go fit accommodate more than one adult at de same time.

He explain say he try make de machine very simple so say once you hit de start button, wey you take ur hands off de break de bike go start move.

"You no dey need legs, you for just sit on am and e go take you wherever you want go" Samuel reveal.

Wetin we call dis foto, Samuel hope to build free electric cars for pipo wey dey live with disability one day.

De battery of dey last five hours, dis go fit take person to like 20 miles journey.

But he believe say once he get more support he go fit increase de battery life.