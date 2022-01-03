Sylvester Oromoni autopsy: Sylvester Oromoni papa react to police autopsy report

9 minutes wey don pass

Di autopsy report on Sylvester Oromoni Jnr wey di Area Commander of di Nigeria Police Warri for Delta state sign na di authentic one.

Papa of Sylvester Jnr, di Dowen College Student Lagos wey die for November 2021 sake of alleged injuries e get afta five senior students attack am tell BBC Pidgin say di family believe di autopsy report wey di Warri Area command release.

Sylvester Senior confirm say di report wey get di stamp of di Area Commander of Warri Police all over am na wetin dem believe to be di original report.

E explain say dem no sabi di pathologist wey conduct di autopsy as di Pathologist na from di state, plus na di Area command for Warri arrange am to conduct di autopsy.

Sylvester Snr add join say even di family need apply to di Warri police office through their lawyer to get copy of di report as dem no get their own pathologist.

Di autopsy report wey Consultant Pathologist, Dr Clement Vhriterhire, wey dey work for Central Hospital, Warri, carry out on on Sylvester Oromoni establish say e die of "acute lung injury due to chemical intoxication in a background of blunt force trauma."

Sylvester Oromoni Snr reaction dey come afta di Commissioner of Police for Lagos State, Hakeem tok say di report of di post-motem wey dem conduct on Sylvester Oromoni no indict anybody.

Di Lagos Commissioner dey reported to tok say "Di body dem bring from Delta State come Lagos, where dem carry out di Post mortem wit all di parties wey dey involved , that is : parents of di deceased, parents of di students wey dey accused, di school authority and goment. These na di four parties wey witness di post mortem. And di result don comot.

"Di report of di Post Mortem no bring out di issue of murder on anybody.

"Besides di result of di autopsy, di court order wey wey get don pass and we don release di house master and others on bail, because nothing dey wey indict dme of murder of murder.

"Na only a murder case no dey bailable. Every other offences dey bailable. Dem don dey custody for more than twenty days and that dey against their fundamental human rights. Since medical and legal reports no indict dem, I think say need dey to allow them get their freedom because bail no be di end of di case.

"Another forensic test wey dey known as toxicology, go dey carried out on di corpse" Odumosu tok.

Wetin dey di autopsy report

Wia dis foto come from, SYLVESTER OROMONI

Di autopsy report wey di Warri Area Commander sign 24 December 2021 give detail on how di 12 year old take die.

Di Consultant Pathologist, Dr Clement Vhriterhire for di seven page report conclude say cause of death na "Acute lung injury due to chemical intoxication in a background of blunt force trauma.

For di Anatomic/Pathological summary wey di consultant carry out, e show say Sylvester get:

Scalded upper lip

Bruised flanks/back

Acute gastric erosion

Acute lung injury

Cerebral oedema wit raised intra-cranial pressure

Enlarged liver.

E add say dem dey wait for di result of di Toxicology screen.

Wia dis foto come from, SYLVESTER OROMONI

For December 2021, one Lagos court grant di suspects bail of one million naira each (about $2,400) on Tuesday.

Di five students of Dowen College bin dey face police charge for conspiracy and homicide.

Oga Oromoni say dis bail conditions wey di court give no suppose happun as police still dey investigate di mata."Di police say dem never finish wit dia investigation and to grant these boys bail e no go help wit dia investigation and dem bin dey plan for extension on di investigation if dem no finish am afta 21," oga Oromoni tok.

12-year-old Sylvester die for November 30 from wetin family members allege say na attack on dia pikin from schoolmates wey bin dey force am to join cult.

But school authorities bin claim say Sylvester injure wen im bin dey play football.

Authorities launch investigate into wetin cause di death of Sylvester and arrest some of im schoolmates wey im allegedly mention say dem bully am for school before e die.