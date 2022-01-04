Anambra kidnapping: Special force arrest suspected kidnappers of traditional ruler of Ogwaniocha community

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Hand don touch one gang wey allegedly dey behind di kidnap of di traditional ruler of Ogwaniocha community for Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Dem allegedly kidnap di traditional ruler on November 15, 2021, wen gunmen invade im palace - dem burn down di building.

Till now nobody know wia Igwe Oliver Nnaji dey.

But di Special Forces of di Nigerian Naval Base, Onitsha for dia operation on Friday for Ochan forest camp arrest some of di suspects.

Di special force also confam di killing of at least 10 of di gunmen inside di forest during shoot-out.

Why dem kidnap di Traditional ruler

Di Navy special squad parade two of di suspects wey confam dia roles - na Victor Ibenegbu and Egbuna Anyakoha.

"We kidnap di Igwe because e no allow us to control di oil proceeds in our community," Ibenegbu tell security pipo on Monday.

E add say dem no know wia Igwe dey till now.

Wia dis foto come from, DSS

Traditional rulers don become kidnap targets

Over di last three months traditional rulers for Southeast Nigeria don become targets of kidnappers.

Though, di suspects for di latest incident for Anambra say na sake of oil money dem gbab di traditional ruler, e neva clear why dem dey go afta traditional rulers for oda places for di east.

Suleiman Agabi, head of a special forces squad of di navy say dem arrest di suspects based on intelligence.

"Dem dey go communities around di borders, kidnap dia traditional rulers and force di communities to do as dem want.

"Dem dey kidnap di rulers and use di ransom to buy guns, prepare charms and maintain dia operations," Agabi tok

Traditional rulers for Imo don suffer most attack.

On Monday January 4, di tactical team of di Imo State Police Command stop one attack on di palace of di Imo State chairman of Traditional Rulers' Council and chairman of community policing, Eze Emmanuel Okeke, for Ezioha Amaifeke, Orlu Local Government Area.

Tok-tok pesin for Imo police, Michael Abattam for statement say di kidnappers attack di palace wit heavy gun fire.

Abattam say "Di hoodlums wey plenty well-well invade the palace wit assorted weapons but we subdue dem wit superior fire-power.

"We kill some pipo while odas escape inside bush wit bullet wound.

'Anambra camps of alleged cannibals'

Wia dis foto come from, Imo Police Wetin we call dis foto, Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali for Imo state

For December 2021, di Joint security forces wey raid kidnapers camps for eastern Nigeria discover wia pipo allegedly dey chop human flesh.

Di team of Nigeria military, police and Department of Security Service (DSS) storm di camps inside two states for south east of di kontri.

Director of DSS for Imo State, Wilcox Idaminabo say di operation happun for Orsu local goment for Imo state and Uli for Ihiala local goment area for Anambra state.

Idaminabo wey be oga of Nigeria secret police for Imo bin speak on behalf of di joint security team.

Di kidnapers sack one community each for Orsu and Ihiala local goments grab some of di lands for demsef.