Sex dolls: Yurii Tolochko tok about im marriage and relationship with im dolls

24 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Yurii Tolochko

Yurii Tolochko, shock pipo both for social media and for real life wen im marry im sex dolls.

Di 36 years old Kazakhstan bodybuilder, do very big wedding ceremony wen im bin marry im first wife - sex doll - Margo, for November 2020 afta dem date for for a while.

Since den, e say e don divorce Margo and marry two new wives - sex dolls.

Wia dis foto come from, yurii tolochko Wetin we call dis foto, Yurii marry Margo for ogbonge wedding celebration

'Marriage and divorce'

Yurii tell BBC Pidgin say, before dis big wedding, im don first marry im first wife - sex doll Margo for 2020, but dem divorce for February 2021.

For im Instagram page, e describe Margo as jealous wife come add say, "unlike di previous wife (Margo), Lola (im sex toy) and Luna (im second wife) no dey jealous. I fit have sex wit odas if I want."

Wia dis foto come from, Yurii Tolochko Wetin we call dis foto, Yurii for im wedding to Margo

On how e dey take communicate with the dolls to know who jealous and who no jealous, Yurii wey say e be pansexual - pesin wey dey attracted to pipo regardless of dia sex say:

"Na becos I no fit have sex wit anoda pesin. Shame dey catch me. I fit do am wit Lola and Luna. Dis na my personal position."

E add say:

"Everytin wey concern di doll ma about me. No be about dem. I fit touch dem, I fit hug Dem. I can kiss dem. Na my daily ritual. But I no dey tok wit dem and I love am."

And no! Dis no be joke becos under local Khazakhstan law dis marriage dey very legal since di law no dey against marriage to object but allow marriage between two consenting adults as long as dem be man and woman wey dey over 18 years.

Wia dis foto come from, Yurii Tolochko Wetin we call dis foto, Yurii divorce Margo less dan one year afta dem marry

On why im prefer dolls, Yurii say im prefer sex dolls to real women becos dia sensation dey completely different.

"I just love am. I love unusual tins from since childhood. Di tori gan dey turn me on. Dis na completely different sensations. Na also a kind of fetish." E tok.

Di body builder say im first sex wit di doll begin more dan 10 years ago.

Wia dis foto come from, Yurii Tolochko Wetin we call dis foto, Yurii and im sex dolls

Agalmatophilia

To dey like and dey attracted to objects no be new tin for di world - Infact e get name.

Agalmatophilia na wen person dey sexually attracted to objects wey no be living tin including dolls, statues and mannequins.

Di use of sex dolls don blow over di years as more and more pipo dey dey attracted to dem.

Some companies wey dey sell sex dolls report rise in enquiries and purchase of di dolls during quarantine period for 2020.

Dis days, you fit find a whole hotel just for sex dolls only.

E also dey common for pipo to steal dem.

But, Yurii Tolochko na di first man to ever marry im sex doll.