California Twins born 15 minutes apart: Alfredo Antonio, Aylin Yolanda Trujillo birth in different years

Wia dis foto come from, COURTESY NATIVIDAD MEDICAL CENTER Wetin we call dis foto, Aylin and her twin brother Alfredo no go share di same birthday

To see twins wey dia birthday fall for different years no dey common.

However e don happun for California as one set of twins birthday go fall for different years.

Alfredo Antonio Trujillo dey born for 11:45pm local time on New Year Eve for 2021.

Im sister, Aylin Yolanda Trujillo follow 15 minutes later, for midnight on 1 January 2022 afta pipo shout Happy New Year.

Dia mama Fatima Madrigal tok say e dey "crazy" to her say her twins go get different birthdays.

She tok for inside statement say she dey "surprised and happy" her newborn daughter arrive for midnight.

E make her di first baby dem go deliver for di local hospital for 2022.

Twins birth for America

According to di Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, twin births dey occur 120,000 times per year for di US, about 3% of all births.

Natividad Medical Center - di Salinas hospital wey deliver di babies - estimate say di likelihood say dem go born twins for different years na about one in two million.

For inside statement, one Navidad doctor describe di Trujillo births as " one of di most memorable deliveries of im career".

"Na complete pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely for 2021 and 2022," Dr Ana Abril Arias tok.

Di first child, Alfredo, weigh six pounds and one ounce, while im little sister Aylin dey weigh five pounds and 14 ounces.