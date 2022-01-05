Afcon 2022 Fixtures: Schedule of Nigeria and Egypt in Group D plus latest from Super eagles Head Coach Augustine Eguavoen about di encounters

49 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Na five days remain for di 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to shele for Yaoundé, Cameroon on 9, January, 2022.

For latest briefing to tok how preparations dey go, Head Coach of Nigeria Super Eagles Augustine Eguavoen tell tori pipo for Abuja say Nigeria no dey go Afcon to go look as Cameroon fine reach, dia target na to win di cup.

"No kontri dey go Cameroon to go see how di place fine reach, our target na to win di cup, we dey go dia to fight and fight to make Nigeria proud"

Eguavoen wey be former Super Eagles defender say im believe say di team go do well.

Even as dem no get plenti time to prepare wit International friendlies, and players no come camp quick sake of some reason, e add say di team fit change dia style of play.

"We dey lack di role of a creative midfielder, a Chidera and Ejike fit play dat role, but if e no work, we go change our style of play"

"We don build confidence for all di players, as all of dem dey attack, all of dem go dey defend too, we get options so we go try to make am dey flexible" Coach Eguavoen tok.

Nigeria Group easy or hard?

Nigeria dey for Group D and dem go play North Africans, and seven-time champions Egypt, wey get Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah as dia captain.

Na Egypt dem go first play on January 11.

Super Eagles go play dia West African neighbours Guinea Bissau for dia second match on January 19.

Guinea Bissau neva qualify for FIFA World Cup before, but dem don qualify for Afcon three times, dia first na for 2017.

Three-time Afcon Winners, Nigeria still get Sudan to fight wit o.

Dem be one of di three teams wey play di first Afcon for 1957.

Dem don go Afcon nine times and dia best result na for 1970 wen dem win di cup.

Group D Fixtures

Wia dis foto come from, CAF

Wia dis foto come from, CAF

Wia dis foto come from, CAF

Wetin Eguavoen sabi about im opponents

Augustine Eguavoen wey be Technical Director for Nigeria Football Federation and part-time Super Eagles coach tok say evribodi know and dey tok about Egypt but im no sabi plenti tins about Guinea Bissau and Sudan.

"I no sabi much, but we go get dia tapes, study dem, sake of say small boys or kontris no dey for football again.

"Guinea Bissau no be pushovers we go attend to dem wit all seriousness.

About 2021 Afcon

Di tournament wey go start on 9 January to 6 February go see 24 teams compete for di biggest football competition for Africa.

Na di 33rd Afcon be dis and na evri two years e dey hapun.

Na Confederation of African Football dey organise am.