Magodo Lagos: Wetin hapun between Sanwo-Olu and police oga plus why di residents dey protest

19 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos state govt

One video dey trend for social media for Nigeria wey show as one police Chief Superintendent of Police refuse di call of di sitting Govnor of Lagos state Babajide Sanwo-Olu for officers to vacate di premises of Magodo phase 2 estate for di state.

Magodo phase 2 estate don dey in di news for some weeks afta some pipo wey claim say dem win land judgement case carri plenti policemen and bulldozers enta di estate to enforce di said judgement.

BBC Pidgin torchlight di tori to confam wetin really happun.

From video of di govnor visit, di govnor bin visit di estate, e also visit di Magodo police station wia e notice presence of large police deployment. One police officer CSP Abimbola Oyewole wey lead di team address di govnor say na Abuja send dem to come execute Supreme Court judgement for di estate.

Di govnor request di police officers to show di court judgement but dem no fit produce am. Sake of dat di govnor order dem to disengage and leave di state for peace to reign.

Sanwo Olu for statement say "Di mata dey between Lagos state goment and di judgement creditors".

E tell di CSP make e call im superiors for Abuja tell dem say govnor want make dem disengage, say dem no get business for dia state.

Di govnor also say im don discuss wit di police IG and di attorney general of di federation and dem don resolve di issue, so e want make di officers leave.

Wetin Police CSP Abimbola Oyewole tok

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, CSP Oyewole and Sanwo-Olu dey tok

CSP Oyewole wey lead di team from Abuja tell di govnor say dia order come from di IGP through di office of di attorney general of di federation, say na order dem dey follow and no fit disengage.

Di CSP dey calm, hold im two hands togeda and use low voice address di govnor all through di conversation.

E say "Na IGP through di AGF, I dey too small or too low to call dem. Your excellency sir, wit due respect sir, you fit call dem sir. We dey expect di call to disengage. No be my duty to call".

Wen govnor ask am how many men e carri come di operation, e say e no go tok di number sake of security reasons.

Di govnor reply say e go call im superiors, say di operation wey di officers come do dey illegal.

Wia dis foto come from, LASG

Why Govnor Sanwo-Olu visit Magodo

Govnor Sanwo Olu and Lagos state commissioner of police Hakeem Odumosu follow visit di estate to calm di tensed situation for di area as residents dey protest against pipo wey dem claim come to demolish dia houses.

Di govnor meet di protesters and some of di pipo from di opposing side wey send some representatives.

E also meet police officers during di visit, e say im be di chief security officer of di state and e want ensure say peace reign.

Why Magodo residents dey protest?

Tori be say for December 2021, group of pipo carri police and bulldozers to go demolish some buildings inside Magodo phase 2 estate. Dem claim say dem get Supreme Court judgment in dia favour.

Dem mark some houses for demolition. "ID/795/88 possession taken today 21/12/21 by court order" na wetin dem write for di houses.

Dis one make residents of di estate to come out in large numbers to begin protest.

Wetin go hapun next?

To resolve di Magodo phase 2 estate mata, govnor Sanwo-Olu say e don invite all di stakeholders to do meeting wit am for im office today (Wednesday).

Sanwo-Olu say, "we go do long discussion on di mata. I don invite di judgement creditors, goment representatives go dey dia, di residents association too go dey dia plus di police."

Di govnor tell di stakeholders make dem no take di law into dia hands but to allow peace reign while dem do di tok tok.

E say dem don recall di policemen but dem go remain for di estate but notin bad go happun. No body go pull down any structures.