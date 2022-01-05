Ipob: Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria reply di Indigenous People of Biafra 'ban' on use of cows in Igbo land

Di Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN) say dem dey ready to stop to dey take cattle and oda food stuff to southern Nigeria as dem respond to wetin di Indigenous pipo of Biafra (Ipob) yan on Monday.

Di Head of Directorate of IPOB Chika Edoziem bin tok for statement on Monday say ban on all 'Fulani cows' in Igboland go begin from April 22.

According to Muhammad Tahir wey be AUFCDN oga, im group no dey concerned at all over wetin Ipob yan and dem dey 100 percent ready to stop all food transport to southern Nigeria.

"We want Nigeria to be one kontri and one pipo make e be say every part of di kontri go enjoy wetin di oda dey produce or make but since dis na wetin dem (Ipob) decide den so be it."

"Wetin we dey carry go southern Nigeria na food not poison and pipo get di properties as well."

"So how we wan carry food to pesin wey say e no want our food even though di pesin dey kill you, e no dey possible." Dis na wetin Muhammad tell BBC Pidgin.

Muhammed add say e no know why Ipob like to dey use food mata as propaganda tool wen e know say di southern region no go fit endure for a day if food from northern Nigeria no reach dia side.

Di food ban na one among seven laws wey Ipob bin announce say dem go start to implement for 2022 including stopping school children from singing national anthem.

Northern Nigeria - Food basket of di nation

No be news say a large percentage of food wey Nigerians dey consume dey come from northern Nigeria.

Sani Muazu na grains dealer for Dawanau market for Kano and e tell BBC Pidgin say wetin Ipob wan do na something wey go affect di common man for southern Nigeria.

"Food na di most important tin for life and everybody know say na we dey feed Nigeria so if dem say make we no take food to dem I no know how e go be for dia side."

"If di big boys for dia fit find dia way, what of common man for southern Nigeria wey di ban go affect, so IPOB suppose tink dis tin." E tok.

Oda times wey food strike hapun for Nigeria

For March last year afta Endsars protests wey rock Nigeria, AUFCDN do nationwide strike for days afta dem say some of dia members die from di violence wey hapun.

At di time, president of AUFCDN, Muhammad Tahir, say dem decide to call off di strike dat time afta goment promise to pay di N4.75billion dem demand as compensation, ensure protection of dia members and stop all forms of multiple taxation on di highways.

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello bin beg di Union to end di strike, as e promise to follow up and ensure say goment meet di union demand.

Di govnor bin tok say di nationwide strike cause hardship for majority of Nigerians wey already dey go through a lot, including for members of di aggrieved union.

According to am, di prices of foodstuffs and cow increase by 100 percent for di south and west. E add say di north also hear am as perishable goods bin dey rotten and both farmers and truck drivers no fit carry out business transactions.

Anoda one happun for June 2020 wen onion traders up north for Nigeria suspend supply of di vegetable to di southeast region.

Leader of di association of onion producers and marketers Aliyu Isah at di time say dem take di decision due to insecurity.