Blackberry phones to stop working: Five tins you go don hear if you bin use di phone

Kirsty Grant

BBC Newsbeat

27 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

If you dey read dis for touchscreen smartphone wey get plenti apps, instant messaging and good quality camera, make we take one second to remember sometin.

If you bin get phone for di 2000s and 2010s, e get chance say you fit don use Blackberry handset.

On Tuesday mark di end of one era; di company software go stop to dey work patapata.Blackberry stop to dey make dia own phones for 2016.

We want sharpaly take one trip down memory lane, to honour di ogbonge memories wey dey wit di ogbonge phone wey no longer dey in use.

'Wetin be your pin?'

Blackberry Messenger, wey pipo sabi as BBM, be di only cool way to keep in touch wit your friends dat time.

Pipo bin use am for everytin from general chat to sharing tori dem wey go viral.

Before di days wey pipo dey add each oda on Snapchat or Instagram, all you bin need na your BBM pin.

E bin dey eight digit long, na im be di key to chat wit anybody wey you dey like.

If you never give your pin out to plenti pipo, you fit ask your friend to broadcast your pin to all of dia contacts.

'PING!!!'

Now, wen pipo no reply your messages, you fit wish say you get BBM ping feature.

Notin dey as satisfying as make you spam your friends wit messages wey say "PING!!!", make dia phone buzz anyhow.

Di use of Ping-ing no be only to make pesin to reply you, e also dey part of one of di most ogbonge BBM activities rates.

Rates be game wia pesin go rate oda pipo wey get interest, looks, personality, and closeness, (how close your friendship bin dey), out of 10.

'Screenmuncher'

If you be Blackberry user, you go know say no sound dey loud pas wen you dey take "Screenmunch".

Make we say, e just be early version of taking screenshot, one app wey mean say you fit take picture of your chats, or anything else wey you wan save.

But, e go get one pink monster logo for di corner.

'Make I borrow your battery?'

Reason am, time be 4pm, you dey town afta school don finish, and you wan stay outside small.

But, your Blackberry Curve don die and you no fit text your mama to let her know.

You no go worry becos if you ask nicely, one of your friends fit physically commot di battery out of dia phone and borrow you.

'No replies, not in di mood'

BBM no be like di feeds for Instagram, or di millions of videos for TikTok.

All you fit show for dia be your name, one foto, and one status.

Remember wen you dey out wit your friends for your local shopping centre, and you go add all dia names to your BBM to show say you bin dey wit dem?

Make e wake your memory: If Sophie dey out wit her mates Mia, Amelia and Jess, her BBM username fit look be like: "Sophieee &Mia&Amelia&Jess<3."

E bin no also get notin more dramatic dan when pesin bin remove dia name and display picture patapata, and write one moody status like, "no replies".