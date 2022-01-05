Guardian Angel Wedding: Guardian Angel and Esther Musila marriage fotos reaction

Kenya gospel singer popularly known as Guardian Angel don share beautiful fotos from im marriage with Esther Musila.

Audiphaxad Peter Omwaka and im wife share beautiful photos of dia wedding for dia social media accounts.

Guardian Angel and Esther do private wedding ceremony wey dia close friends and family attend on Tuesday January 4, 2022., according to local media dey report.

Di gospel singer share pictures of both of dem and write for im verified instagram handle say; "And on my birthday, God do am again. Mr.& Mrs. Omwaka."

For her own post, di bride post say;

"To find someone as special as you out of all di pipo for di world na something I neva imagined. Make we do dis life togeda. Mr & Mrs Omwaka."

Afta di couple post dia wedding fotos, fans and celebrities don rush go dia comment section for social media and begin write plenti congratulation messages.

Here na fotos wey Guardian Angel & Esther Musila share.

Guardian Angel bin propose to Esther Musila for May 25, 2021 and she post say she say 'yes' to di proposal.

Di Kenya gospel singer propose to Esther during her surprise Birthday Party and she no fit hold back her tears.

Guardian Angel Wedding - Why e turn public interest

Dis Kenyan couple be of public interest because of di many twists to di a love tori, according to different media report.

Na so different reaction dey come from Kenyans inside twitter.

While most pipo dey send dia congratulations message, some odas dey tok about age difference wey dem claim say dey between di couple.

Odas wey no like di way di reaction dey go for social media advise pipo to leave di couple to enjoy dia union.

Celebrity wedding na normally a big deal for fans and oda followers of di celeb wey dey wed.

Guardian Angel profile

Audiphaxad Peter Omwaka Aka Guardian Angel na Kenyan top Gospel Musician, Songwriter and multi-talented Instrumentalist wey dey play both di guitar and piano.

E don dey follow im music career for more than six years and na host of award nominations locally and for di greater East African region.

Guardian Angel don release plenti chart topping songs wey don place am among big household names for Kenya music scene.

Some of im popular songs include Nadeka, Amazing Grace, Liwe Liwe, Pendo and Rejea.

For im Youtube page, Guardian Angel describe im music as music for di soul wey dey seek to encourage pipo to believe in God and bring dem back to God presence through repentance, true worship and praise.

Im main ginger for dis passion na to do music wey dey relevant now and many more years to come.

Before now, Guardian Angel clear di air about im relationship with Esther Musila during one interview with Jalango TV as pipo dey criticise dia age difference;

"Listen, di word tok say 'you go come togeda and become one'. If dis woman dey older than you or your mother, di minute you agree to become one, all dis tok-tok go end and she go become your wife."

"So If we don agree to marry each oda, she be my wife. E no mata how old she dey, I be di husband. You understand? dat na if at all we don marry."

Guardian Angel add say which ever decision e don make, weda love dey or dem dey in a relationship or weda dem love each oda no mata.

Wetin mata na weda both of dem dey happy and dey do di right thing.

"Who ever feel say I don do di wrong thing, abeg I want to ask you first for forgiveness for what ever reason."

"Then secondly I want to ask dat pesin to give me di script of my life wey God give am, for am to tell me woman to marry. If you give di script, I go follow you."