Ipob beef meat, National anthem ban in Biafra: Nigeria cattle supply threat timeline

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Food matter na serious issue for Nigeria wey make federal goment dey try avoid wetin go cause food shortage or blockade.

For several reason some regions for for di west African kontri don experience food shortage wey nearly lead to crisis.

On Monday separatist group, Indigenous people of Biafra [Ipob] wey Nigeria goment don ban announce boycott of cow meat from di north and use of di Nigerian national anthem.

Di group say make nobody for southeast use cow for any celebration for di region - some pipo don obey already.

Dis statement add say make schools stop to dey recite or di Nigerian national anthem.

Nigeria cattle supply threat timeline for recent history

Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria [AUFCDN] say dem ready to stop to dey take cattle and oda food stuff to southern Nigeria, replying wetin Ipob tok.

Dem respond to wetin di Indigenous pipo of Biafra [Ipob] yan on Monday 4 January, 2022.

Di Head of Directorate of IPOB Chika Edoziem bin tok for statement on Monday say ban on all 'Fulani cows' in Igboland go begin from April 22.

According to Muhammad Tahir wey be AUFCDN oga, im group no dey concerned at all over wetin Ipob yan.

And dem dey 100 percent ready to stop all food transport to southern Nigeria.

"We want Nigeria to be one kontri and one pipo make e be say every part of di kontri go enjoy wetin di odas dey produce or make.

"But since dis na wetin dem [Ipob] decide then so be it."

"Wetin we dey cari go southern Nigeria na food not poison and pipo get di properties as well."

But dis kain tin don happen before for Nigeria?;

Onion traders cut supply from northern Nigeria to southeast after Mbaise attack

Anoda one happun for June 2021 wen onion traders for Northern Nigeria suspend supply of di vegetable to di southeast region.

Aliyu Umar, National President of Onion Producers say dem bin block supply of onions to di region na to revenge di violence dia pipo dey suffer for Southeast.

Di group later suspend di strike after some goment pipo chook mouth for di mata but before then di price of onion skyrocket across southern Nigeria.

Sasha market crisis alleged blockade from di northern states

For March 2021 afta Endsars protests wey rock Nigeria, di Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers for Nigeria (AUFCDN) do nationwide strike for days .

E happun afta dem say some of dia members die from di violence wey hapun.

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Di union bin cut food supply to different part of di kontri.

E take di intervention of Kogi State govnor Yahaya Bello to end di strike.

Tori be say AUFCDA joinbodi dey para say dem no get any compensation for dia goods wey members lose during di Sasha market clash for southern Oyo state, dat time.

Bayelsa give Fulani cattle breeders 14 days quit notice

March 30, 2021 di goment for former president Goodluck Jonathan home state of Bayelsa don deny say dem give Fulani cattle breeders 14 days quit notice to vacate dia land.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources David Alagoa explain to BBC Pidgin say;

Bayelsa State Livestock Management Committee bin hold meeting wit leaders of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria MACBAN.

Oga Alagoa say na for dat meeting di state goment and MACBAN agree say make cattle herders go into only selected areas for di oil rich state.

"Di ones wey no want do dat one go move out becos our land don dey become farmlands as we dey encourage farming and we no want situation wia herders go clash wit farmers naim make we dey separate dem." Di Bayelsa goment official tok.

Cow meat be taboo for Delta community - February, 2020

Wetin we call dis foto, Onion and Pepper na important items to make soup wey Nigerians dey known for

To sell and chop cow meat na 'Taboo' for Uwheru Kingdom wey dey southern Nigeria.

Dis na according to one law wey begin since take effect Saturday 22nd of February, 2020.

Uwheru Kingdom dey inside Ughelli North Local Government Area of di oil-rich Delta State.

So for dis community e no funny or normal to try to eat Suya, kilishi or beef as food.

Leaders of di community say dem put di law because of di clash between herdsmen and farmers wey dey happun for di community.

"Di reason na because human beings dey die because of cows."

Na so di state Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Patrick Muoboghare wey attend di meeting tell BBC.

Dat time oga Muoboghare say di law on cow meat no be just ordinary ban but e go remain like dat indefinitely (forever)."

Cattle herders/farmers [Anti-Open Grazing law:]for southern Nigeria - Key facts

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Anti-open Grazing law don dey active for many states across southern Nigeria.

Dis one simply mean say authorities for dis states get right to arrest and deal wit pipo or pesin wey carri cow or livestock to go eat grass for any open field or farm.

Di law mainly want to check di alleged killing of farmers and destruction of farmlands by herdsmen.

Southern Governors Forum for Nigeria bin set 1 September, 2021 as di deadline to activate di Anti-Open grazing law for dia states.

Di govnors meet on 5 July, 2021 for Lagos State wia dem set di deadline.

Since May, 2021 na im di govnors bin don announce di ban on open grazing for all 17 Southern States.

Anti- Opening Grazing law: Wetin dey inside di law many Southern States okay?

Di Anti- Opening Grazing law already dey operate for some southern States like; Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti States for di south-west.

Abia and Ebonyi States for di South- East.

Bayelsa State for South-South even as Rivers State just sign di bill into law while di bill still dey di Assembly for Delta State.

Some common provisions wey dey inside di law wey some Southern states pass as we see for Abia State wey pass am for 2018, show say di main objectives of di law na:

1. To prevent destruction of crop farms, community ponds, settlement and property by open grazing of livestock.

2. To prevent clashes between nomadic livestock herders and crop farmers

3. To protect di environment from degradation and pollution wey open rearing and open grazing of livestock dey cause

4. Di Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources naim get di power to administer di law, regulate and control livestock for di State and give permit to ranchers

5. Di law recommend ranching as di solution to di farmer/herder palava.

Di law also spell out some grounds wey dem fit revoke any permit dem don grant and dis include:

1. Breach of State

2. Interest of peace

3. Breach of any term or condition for do lease hold

4. Overriding public interest as e dey for di Land Use Act

Di Anti-open Grazing law say no individual or group of pipo fit engage in open nomadic livestock herding or grazing for di State outside di permitted ranches.

Anti-Open Grazing law: Penalties for pipo wey fall di Cattle herders/farmers law

1. Dem go dey guilty of an offence and upon conviction, dem go dey liable to 5years imprisonment or pay fine [of one million naira] or both.

2. Di owner or manger of di livestock go pay compensation wia dem cause damage to farm, crops or property according to di prevailing monetary value.

3. Di owner or manager of di livestock go dey liable to 2 years imprisonment if dia livestock or dem injure any pesin witihn di State and dem go also pay di medical bill of di victim and pay relevant compensation as di court go determine.

4. Wia di contravention cause death of any pesin within di State, di owner or manner go dey guilty of di offence of homicide wey dey punishable under di criminal code laws

5. Any livestock owner, rancher or dia agent wey posses or own any firearms or arms go dey prosecuted under di Robbery and Firearms among odas.

Anti-Open Grazing law: Concerns around implementation of di law

Even as many farmers dey happy say di law don dey operate for some states for Southern Nigeria, dem still get concerns.

Dem dey worried say say herders still dey graze dia livestock openly.

States like Bayelsa don set up special committee wey dey monitor di state to arrest any pesin wey break di law.

And dem don make some arrests according to di law.