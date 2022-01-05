Silvester Oromoni autopsy update: Rosemary Silvester Oromoni lay curse over her son death

Wetin we call dis foto, Rosemary Sylvester Oromoni for video dey curse any pesin wey get hand for her son death.

Mother of Silvester Oromoni Junior wey die for Dowen College Lagos inside controversial circumstance don come out come tok over di death of her son.

Rosemary Sylvester Oromoni for video wey di family confam to BBC Pidgin say she release on social media, say she neva recover from di shock death of her pikin.

Her reaction come afta tori come out say di Lagos State goment don clear five students and five staff of di Lekki Boarding School wey police bin accuse say get hand for di death.

But for di video wey BBC News Pidgin see Sylvester mama say na God go avenge di death of her son.

"I no fit spend Christmas wit my pikin for di first time since I born am because e don die," di woman wey tears full her eyes raise hand for up dey curse di alleged killers of her pikin.

Oda children dey celebrate Christmas, my own dey mortuary

Oga Sylvester Oromoni, father of confam say n aim wife do di video.

E say she do am out of bitterness - "she neva stop to cry since di incident happen.

"We still dey mourn di death of our son wey dey mortuary wen oda children dey celebrate Christmas," e tok.

'Sylvester Oromoni die of Pneumonia' - Lagos goment order release of suspects

Lagos state cleared dem as well as the school following the Legal Advice of the

Di Director of Public Prosecution [DPP] Adetutu Oshinusi say investigation show say autopsy show say Oromoni junior die of Acute Bacteria Pneumonia.

Oga Oshinusi tok for di Legal Advise wey she send give di Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID and di trial magistrate, Magistrate Olatunbosun Adeola.

"From available facts for di duplicate case file, di investigation by di Police no reveal di name of any secret society, tattoo or sign of any unlawful society on any of di suspects.

"To tok otherwise go mean say dem dey find sometin wey no dey wey Law no permit.

"To Suspect pesin no matter how strong no mean say pesin commit crime.

Sylvester Oromoni autopsy - Student papa react to police report

Autopsy report on Sylvester Oromoni Jnr wey di Area Commander of di Nigeria Police Warri for Delta state sign na di authentic one, di boy father tell BBC.

Sylvester Oromon Snr tell BBC Pidgin say di family believe di autopsy report wey di Warri Area Command of Nigeria Police release.

Di student of Dowen College for Lagos die on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 under circumstances wey no dey clear wey make police launch investigation.

Di late boy father confirm say di report wey get di stamp of di Area Commander of Warri Police all over am na wetin dem believe to be di original report.

E explain say dem no sabi di pathologist wey conduct di autopsy.

Oromoni Snr add say even di family need apply to di Warri police office through dia lawyer to get copy of di report as dem no get their own pathologist.

Sylvester Oromoni latest autopsy and Lagos Police

Di autopsy report wey Consultant Pathologist, Dr Clement Vhriterhire, wey dey work for Central Hospital, Warri, carry out, establish say;

Sylvester Oromoni Jnr die of "acute lung injury due to chemical intoxication in a background of blunt force trauma."

Sylvester Oromoni Snr reaction dey come afta di Commissioner of Police for Lagos State, Hakeem tok.

Tori be say Hakeem say di report of di post-motem wey Lagos police command conduct on Sylvester Oromoni Jnr no indict anybody.

Di Lagos Commissioner dey reported to tok say "Di body dem bring from Delta State come Lagos, where dem carry out di post mortem."

All di parties wey dey involved; parents of di deceased, parents of di students wey dey accused, di school authority and goment witness di post mortem. Lagos police boss add.

Di result don comot. "Di report of di Post Mortem no bring out di issue of murder on anybody.

"Besides di result of di autopsy, di court order wey we get don pass and we don release di house master and odas on bail, because nothing dey wey indict dem of murder of Oromoni."

"Na only a murder case no dey bailable. Every oda offences dey bailable. Dem don dey custody for more than 20 days.

"And dat dey against dia fundamental human rights. Since medical and legal reports no indict dem.

"I think say need dey to allow dem get dia freedom because bail no be di end of di case.

"Anoda forensic test wey dey known as toxicology, go dey carried out on di corpse" CP Odumosu conclude.

Sylvester Oromoni autopsy report from Warri Area Command

Wia dis foto come from, SYLVESTER OROMONI

Di autopsy report wey di Warri Area Commander of Nigeria Police sign 24 December, 2021 give fresh detail on how di 12 year old take die.

Di Consultant Pathologist, Dr Clement Vhriterhire for di seven page report conclude say cause of death na "Acute lung injury due to chemical intoxication in a background of blunt force trauma.

For di Anatomic/Pathological summary wey di consultant carry out, e show say Sylvester get:

Scalded upper lip

Bruised flanks/back

Acute gastric erosion

Acute lung injury

Cerebral oedema wit raised intra-cranial pressure

Enlarged liver.

E add say dem dey wait for di result of di Toxicology screen.

Wia dis foto come from, SYLVESTER OROMONI Wetin we call dis foto, More dan 180,000 pipo don sign petition dey demand justice afta di death of one 12-year-old boarding school pikin for Nigeria.

Latest afta Sylvester Oromoni death suspect chop arrest

For December 2021, one Lagos court grant di suspects bail of one million naira each (about $2,400).

Di five students of Dowen College bin dey face police charge for conspiracy and homicide.

Oromoni Snr say dis bail conditions wey di court give no suppose happun as police still dey investigate di mata.

"Di police say dem never finish wit dia investigation and to grant these boys bail e no go help wit dia investigation.

"And dem bin dey plan for extension on di investigation if dem no finish am afta 21 December, 2021".

12-year-old Sylvester die for November 30 from wetin family members allege say na attack on dia pikin from schoolmates wey bin dey force am to join cult.

But school authorities bin claim say Sylvester injure wen im bin dey play football.

Authorities launch investigate into wetin cause di death of Sylvester and arrest some of im schoolmates wey im allegedly mention say dem bully am for school before e die.

Sylvester Oromoni death don cause reaction across di world wit plenty hash tag wey follow dey demand for justice for di 12-year-old boy.

Although authorities neva reveal di true cause of im death as dat na wetin many pipo still dey wait to know if true-true im be victim of school bullying or not.

Dis kain tin don happen before?

For middle of 2021, tori of one 14 year old student wey die under unclear circumstances for one private school inside Abuja bin surface.

Tori be say dem allegedly rape Karen-Happuch Akpagher and she die of suspected sepsis after dem find a used condom inside of her.

Di next line of action ontop dis tori wey happun around June/July 2021 neva still dey known.

Premiere Academy Lugbe, Abuja, na di secondary school for di centre of dis controversy over di death of Ms. Keren Akpagher.

Di school push back di allegations of sexual harassment wey allegedly lead to di death of di 14-year-old SS1 student.

Di Acting Principal of di School, Mr. Christopher Akinsowon, inside one statement wey ThisDay report say di school get zero tolerance for sexual harassment of any kind, whether verbal or physical, as well as in-campus misconduct.

For December 2020, Deborah Okezie allege say dem starve and seniors sexually abuse her 11 year old son sake of say im dey piss for bed.

Di 11 year old na JSS 1 student of di Deeper Life High School, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

For dis matter, di boy no die but wetin make e dey similar to dis Dowen college matter na say both of dem na boarding school.

One hashtag wey call for justice for di boy also trend afta im mama enta social media to do many videos on top di mata.