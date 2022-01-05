Pope Francis say choosing pets over kids dey selfish

Pope Francis don suggest say pipo wey choose to get pets instead of children dey act selfishly.

Di Pope comments dey come as e dey discuss mata of parenthood wit one general audience for di Vatican for Rome.

"Today... we see a form of selfishness," e tell im audience. "We see say some no wan born pikin.

"Sometimes dem go born one child and close shop, but dis same pipo go pack dogs and cats full house to take di place of children.

"Dis fit make pipo laugh, but na reality."

Di practice "na denial of fatherhood and motherhood plus e dey reduce us, and take away our humanity", e add.

Pope Francis say dos wey no fit born children for biological consider adoption.

E encourage pipo say "make dem no fear" to embark on parenthood.

E also tok of "demographic winter" - as e refer to kontris wey dia birth rates dey reduce.

"We see pipo wey no wan get children, or dem go get just one and no more".

Dis no be di first time Pope Francis go direct im tok to pipo wey choose pets over children.

For 2014, e say getting pets instead of children na "another phenomenon of cultural degradation".

E add join say emotional relationships wit pets dey "easier" than di "complex" relationship between parents and children.

Di 85-year-old Pope don take foto wit animals ranging from dogs to panthers for di past, but weda e get personal pet no dey clear.

Wen e visit United States for 2015, many dog owners dress dia pets in canine papal outfits wit di hashtag #popedog on Instagram.