Wia dis foto come from, Lagos state govt Wetin we call dis foto, Sanwo Olu for Magodo with di protesters

One video wey show Lagos state Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu dey confront Chief Superintendent of Police over di Magodo phase two controversy don cause reactions.

For di video di police officer CSP Abimbola Oyewole wey lead di team address di govnor say na Abuja send dem to come execute Supreme Court judgement for di estate.

Di govnor request di police officers to show di court judgement but dem no fit produce am.

Di incident between di governor and di police officer make pipo recall oda govnors wey confront officers during dia operation.

For some situation wey don happen before pipo don see wia govnors and police dey drag.

For di Magodo incident govnor Sanwo-Olu no follow di police officer drag - e no follow am argue.

E tell di CSP make e call im superiors for Abuja tell dem say govnor want make dem disengage, say dem no get business for dia state.

Before dis incident dis kain tin don happen before;

Rotimi Amaechi vs Joseph Mbu

Between 2013 and 2014 former Rivers state govnor Rotimi Amaechi and di den Commissioner of police Joseph Mbu dey for media well-well.

Wia dis foto come from, RSG Wetin we call dis foto, Former Rivers state govnor Rotimi Amaechi be Transportation Minister now

E neva clear till now wetin cause dia quarrel but Mbu dey always insist say im no go answer "yes sir" to di former govnor.

On di night of September, 2013 during di crisis wey break di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for di state police block di govnor convoy for Forces Avenue.

Even as Amaechi go dia to tell di officers to comot for di den PDP office, di police officers wey carry out di operation say dem no dey take order from civilians.

Ayodele Fayose stop police arrest

Wia dis foto come from, Lere Olayinka Wetin we call dis foto, Former Ekiti state Govnor Ayo Fayose wen im go court for im trial wit EFCC

For October 2016 former Ekiti state Govnor Ayo Fayose stop di arrest of di ex-wife of former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode by di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC bin wan arrest Chikwendu Sonia wen she go do bank transaction but oga Fayose stop di arrest.

Tok-tok pesin for di EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren bin clear say di agency no plan to arrest Chikwendu.

"Contrary to tori about di arrest of mother and child, a certain Chikwendu Sonia attempt to withdraw money from Access Bank account wey we place on 'Post No Debit' Category."

Nyesom Wike stop Joi Nunieh arrest

Rivers state govnor Nyesom Wike na anoda pesin wey don confront security pipo on different occasions wen dey wan carry out dia assignment.

Di first time di govnor challenge security pipo na for October 2016 wen e stop di arrest of one Federal High court Judge by officers of di Department of State Services (DSS).

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/RVGH

For July, 2020 govnor Wike stop di arrest of former oga of di Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joi Nunieh by di police.

